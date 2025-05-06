City make it two-from-two in comfortable win over Knights

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong City will be hoping to build up some form after stringing back-to-back wins together with a 2-0 win against Melbourne Knights on the road.

Neither team was able to trouble the scorers in the first half, with Dandenong and Melbourne both managing just a single shot on target each.

City were the slightly better attacking team, forcing five corners but were unable to find the back of the net.

Just after the break, Dandenong finally capitalised from a corner kick when it was quickly played by Jamie Latham for a short pass.

Latham then swiftly got the ball back and found space, drifting just into the box before unloading a picturesque strike that blasted past the diving keeper and rattled the net.

The goal filled City with confidence, defending well and holding the midfield around the ground, keeping the Knights attack at bay.

Dandenong then doubled its advantage through a masterful set piece, as a foul led to a free kick far on the wing near the sideline.

The kick was sent in long and high, and Jack Webster timed his run to absolute perfection, giving him space and time to head the ball home.

His header came in the nick of time, reaching the ball just before the Melbourne keeper was able to meet Webster and clear.

From there, City was able to ride out the momentum and claim a key 2-0 scalp on enemy turf, with the club aiming to kickstart a positive patch of form.

The two goals were important, but the defence and midfield puffed out its chest in a standout performance that did not allow a shot on target for the second half.

For the entire game, the Knights only had six shots and struggled to match the intensity that Dandenong brought.

The ability to shift gears into the second half was impressive for City, a trend it hopes to continue down the stretch of the season.

There is still plenty of work to do this season, with Dandenong placed seventh with four wins, draws and losses.

In round 13, Dandenong will return home to host ninth-placed Melbourne Victory.