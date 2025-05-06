Falcons soar over Redbacks

By Blair Burns

Much like last week there were plenty of upsets in Southern Division 2 with Endeavour Hills leading the way with a crucial seven-point victory over Hampton Park.

The Redbacks have lost two matches in a row and will be looking to bounce back next week while the Falcons, led by captain John Rafferty, will hope to gain momentum from the win.

Endeavour Hills went into the final quarter trailing by 10 points but produced a good quarter of football, executing its plans to win.

Falcons’ coach Matt Peake said it was a pleasing victory and gave his group great confidence.

“The whole game we said it was about belief, because I don’t think there were too many people in the competition who thought we could win … I was very proud,” he said.

“With such a young and developing group, you take a few big steps forward when you have a win like that.”

Peake said his side took some real confidence out of the previous week’s match against East Malvern as the Falcons lost by just 12 points to the ladder leaders.

“We did match them but probably couldn’t execute forward of centre and put that genuine scoreboard pressure on,” he said.

“But it was really pleasing, every game is tough in this competition, so we definitely knew we had two of the top teams (in Rounds 3 and 4) based on what everyone was saying before the season.”

Skipper Rafferty is a genuine star, and you would have to look far and wide to find a player who has started the season better than the Falcons’ midfielder.

The inspirational leader was dominant against Caulfield Bears (31 disposals, one goal), Doveton (27 disposals, two goals, seven tackles), East Malvern (38 disposals, nine marks) and Hampton Park (28 disposals, nine marks).

“He is unbelievable, just the standards he sets on the track or in the game … I haven’t seen a player like that to be honest,” Peake said.

“He is a pretty special player who leads from the front, and you couldn’t get a better example for the guys to follow.”

The Grant brothers, Baron (24 disposals, two goals) and Mitch (25 disposals, one goal) were also very impressive in the victory.

The Falcons have now moved into fourth position with a healthy percentage and will look forward to playing Chelsea Heights for the first time this weekend.

“We will have to do a bit of research as it is a club we have never played before and looking at their results, they have been very competitive,” Peake said.

In other games, East Malvern lost its undefeated status after it was knocked off against Highett by 12 points in a comeback victory, which saw a 22-point turnaround in the final quarter.

After losing its first two matches, Highett has recorded two big wins against Hampton Park and East Malvern in the past couple of weeks.

Caulfield Bears won its first game of the season, with poor kicking in front of goal ultimately the difference as Mordialloc fell by 16 points.

Frankston Dolphins bounced back from its shock loss against Chelsea Heights as the side flexed its muscle and easily accounted for Doveton Doves, winning by 57 points in a high-scoring affair.

While Keysborough won its second game of the season, as it brought Chelsea Heights back down to earth to win by seven points.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 2

HAMPTON PARK 3.1 6.4 9.6 10.9 (69)

ENDEAVOUR HILLS 3.2 5.4 7.8 11.10 (76)

Hampton Park Goals: Liam Scott 3, Liam Myatt 2, Luke Bull, Lachlan Carr, Jackson Dalton, Dylan Morris, Trent Thomas. Best: Emmanuel Jakwot, Declan Brunell, Liam Scott, Mason Hawkins, Mitchell Woolgar.

Endeavour Hills Goals: Luca Agresta, Baron Grant, Kansas Varker 2, Mitch Grant, Liam Hasler, Ryan Johnson, Ethan Landman, Sam McLean. Best: John Rafferty, Mitch Grant, Shaun Richards, Benjamin Holland, Baron Grant, Lucas Agresta.

FRANKSTON DOLPHINS 7.4 10.11 14.14 19.17 (131)

DOVETON DOVES 0.1 3.1 6.6 11.8 (74)

Frankston Dolphins Goals: Tyler Black, Jordan Waite 4, Taylor Stratton 3, Josh Henderson 2, Nick Christoforou, Jordan Lane, Tom Limpens, Peter Mawson, Bailey Smith, Jarvis Zarb. Best: Bailey Smith, Kain Stratton, Taylor Stratton, Tom Limpens, Ben Black.

Doveton Goals: Jake Calvert 4, Ben O’Loughlin 2, Luke Daidone, Jake Ingaliso, Justyn Kennewell, Blaine Mayo, Matthew Rogers. Best: Jake Ingaliso, Luke Daidone, Jake Basa, Matt Parker, Ryan Hall, Matthew Rogers.

CHELSEA HEIGHTS 8.11 (59)

KEYSBOROUGH 10.6 (66)

Chelsea Heights Goals: Not Available. Best: Ronan Keating, Liam Frazer, Luke Tapscott, Rob Macpherson, Luke Clark, Zac Vaughan.

Keysborough Goals: Simon Marchese 3, Ethan Bakes, Kyden Vella 2, Max Corbyn, Samuel Ellis, Thomas Shaw. Best: Dylan McKenzie, Max Corbyn, Ethan Damato, Simon Marchese, Bryce Sutton, Jack Harmes.