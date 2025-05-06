Thunder continues surge

By Justin Schwarze

The storm that is Dandenong Thunder continues to surge in the NPL as the club’s unbeaten streak moved to four games after a 2-2 draw with St Albans on Saturday.

At home, Thunder hit the front in the first half through a set piece, when Daniel Alessi’s header was cleared off the line and the loose ball found its way to the foot of Wade Dekker.

Dekker used a great touch to tap it down onto his left boot, before firing it with power past the goalkeeper for a 1-0 start.

When the whistle blew for halftime, Dandenong had complete grasp of the game, with nine shots in the first half, including two on target.

The Saints were yet to have an accurate attempt, as Thunder’s defence stood tall and didn’t allow any major chances.

In the second half, St Albans got the match back on its terms through a remarkable equaliser from Lucas Byrns.

The cross was played into Bryns, who couldn’t get his shot past the defence and whilst he hit the deck, a follow up shot was blocked.

The rebound fell right to his advantage for Byrns to tuck the ball into the middle of the net whilst on his backside.

Dandenong got back on the front foot again when Yuki Ushida dazzled the Saints backline with some pretty footwork and dribbling before launching his shot past the keeper in a moment of individual brilliance.

The goal put Thunder at a 2-1 buffer with 20 minutes to play.

However, Dandenong were left stunned when Joshua Gulevski curled through an absolute pearler of a free kick after a foul, curling past the wall and into the top right corner.

Despite numerous efforts, Thunder were not able to break the deadlock and the game ended 2-2.

Even with picking up a point, Dandenong would feel disappointed letting the result slip by having 10 shots on target to St Albans’ six.

The draw is Thunder’s second result of that variety for the season, paired with eight wins that sees the club in third position.

In round 13, Dandenong enters the second leg of its homestand when Preston Lions come to town.