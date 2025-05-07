Baldi leading way in Casey midfield

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey Demons midfielder Riley Baldi has had a hot start to the season at VFL level with his strength and maturity unlocking a new level in his game.

The Gippslander has averaged 28 disposals, with his consistency an important asset for an up-and-down and inexperienced Demons lineup early in 2025.

Casey sits 2-1-2 five games into the season, with a 118-point shellacking of Richmond last weekend hopefully providing the launchpad for a consistent block of form.

The 24-year-old’s sizzling form follows his 2024 season where he stepped away from VFL after three seasons on the edge of selection.

The grind and uncertainty of VFL wore thin, as he played 18 games for Casey and 25 for local club Moe across the previous two seasons, with the lure of chasing a flag at local level too strong to refuse last season.

Baldi’s consistency was a major factor in the Lions’ run to the preliminary final, with the campaign reinvigorating Baldi.

Playing mostly as a starting midfielder so far in 2025, the 178cm player has approached the grind of the state league with vigour.

“I think I’ve been able to take my opportunity this time whereas last time I didn’t take my chance with both hands,” Baldi said.

“Understanding where you’re at as a VFL player is important, because it’s not all pretty and you have to do some late nights, and you might not get midfield every week because of AFL players (getting prioritised).

“Having that mindset to adapt has been my biggest change, where I might have got caught up with those things in previous years.

“I think this year I’ve got more belief, and I wanted to prove I could play at VFL level, where I probably didn’t believe it 100 percent previously given my inconsistency and playing different roles.”

Despite being unlisted last year, Baldi’s prior experience playing alongside VFL stalwarts Mitch White and Jimmy Munro has given him insight he’s hoping to impart on a refreshed Demons list.

As well as being a formal leader of the playing group, which resulted in him standing in as skipper when Deakyn Smith was suspended, Baldi is also a development midfield coach, an ambition he’s hoping to pursue alongside and beyond his playing days.

I fell out of love with the VFL side of things after 2023 and didn’t know where I was at with it,” Baldi admitted.

“That year at local, I was playing alright, I didn’t feel pressure, so it drove me, and the opportunity came with Casey to do some coaching which interested me and I’ve loved it since.

“I definitely knew I would be one of the more experienced players coming back and that excited me – being able to share the experiences I’ve had previously,” Baldi said.

The hard-working 24-year-old received a 2019 national combine invite and spoke to several clubs before going undrafted as an 18-year-old.

While he still harbours ambition to reach the top level, Baldi is settled off the field, working at sports institute Lowanna College and taking up a development midfield coaching role alongside his playing.

“I wanted to prove myself at the VFL level and play majority of the year at the standard,” Baldi noted.

“I want to minimise the gap between really good and bad games and try to keep that consistency for myself and the team.

“I feel like I can be someone who can be relied on to give a certain amount of effort so hopefully that can drive our standards.

“I want to play at the highest level possible and I’m striving to better myself in every aspect.

“I would never say never but it isn’t driving me at the VFL level either, I’m just staying within it and not think too much about that stuff so I can enjoy my footy.”

Casey coach Taylor Whitford, who was an assistant during Baldi’s first stint at VFL level, said the vice-captain’s fast start to the season had exceeded even his expectations.

“He’s built some high quality confidence and he knows what type of player he is,” Whitford said.

“He’s started the year off unbelievably well.

“He’s driving standards and he’s demanding and vocal.

“He’s surprised me with the level he’s playing, but I always knew he had talent it’s just putting the puzzle pieces together which he has in the first month.”