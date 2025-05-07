Dalton’s boys decimate Lyndale

By Dylan Beaumont

Hallam has made a grand statement taking down Lyndale 16.7(103) to 7.6(48) in the clash of the undefeated teams in Southern Division 4.

Up by 24 points at halftime, Tom Dalton’s men stacked on four goals to one in the third quarter to put the game away.

Mark Stevens kicked four goals for Lyndale but the Hawks’ run off half back was too much for Lyndale to compete with.

Dandenong West has thrashed Doveton Eagles 17.12(114) to 3.5(23).

Goals poured in from all angles with Brock Jenkins kicking five of the side’s 17 while Coren Giliam and Coby Podd had three apiece.

Tom Rowe and Adrian Machnikowski were impressive for the Eagles in defeat.

South Yarra found its first win of the year in an 81-point belting of Narre South.

Four goals each for Brayden Hunt and James Orchard gave the Saints no chance of victory.

Mark Finch, Tas Dounias and William Burchill also played well for the winners.

For Narre South, Tyler Booth, Max Preston and Matija Sigeti are given plaudits for their output.

A late back-and-forth of goals resulted in a 12-point win for Clayton, 13.12(90) to 11.12(78) over Moorabbin.

Moorabbin’s six-goal-to-one second term wasn’t enough in the end as they were overrun in the third quarter.

Prolific vice-captain Zak Knight kicked three goals for Clayton and Spencer Dalton was immense, while Bailey Dorian and Rhys Cupid tried their heart out for Moorabbin.

Round five will open with Clayton welcoming Lyndale.

Clayton is still without a loss while Lyndale suffered defeat for the first time against Hallam.

Both sides have been attacking to begin the year and will need to find a way to clamp down their opponent.

The other undefeated side, Hallam, returns to home territory against a high-scoring Moorabbin side. The Kangaroos are yet to kick less than 11 goals in a game this season however, Hallam has scored over 100 points in three of its four games to begin the year at 4-0.

The winless Narre South Saints host Dandenong West with endeavours to notch their first win of the year.

Dandenong West has been rampant, scoring 106 and 114 in the last two weeks, while Narre South is yet to surpass 61 this season. Off the back of its first win, South Yarra will make the most of its opportunity for a second in a row against the Doveton Eagles on their own turf.

South Yarra’s scoring has been halted at times this season, which will be the key for Doveton if they are to put an end to their losing streak.

Results R4: Narre South 5.4 (34) def by South Yarra 17.13 (115), Dandenong West 17.12 (114) def Doveton 3.5 (23), Lyndale 7.6 (48) def by Hallam 16.7 (103), Moorabbin 11.12 (78) def by Clayton 13.12 (90).

Ladder: Hallam 16, Clayton 16, Lyndale 12, Dandenong West 8, Moorabbin 8, South Yarra 4, Narre South 0, Doveton 0.

Fixture R5: Clayton (2) v Lyndale (3), Hallam (1) v Moorabbin (5), Narre South (7) v Dandenong West (4), South Yarra (6) v Doveton (8).