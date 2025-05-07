Eagles pop Boronia bubble

By David Nagel

Beaconsfield has handed Boronia its first loss in just under a year after the Eagles ground out a 9.9(63) to 4.6(30) victory at Holm Park Reserve on Saturday.

Boronia was promoted to Eastern Division 1 after a standout season last year, with a 14-game winning streak leading the Hawks to a well-deserved Division 2 premiership.

The Hawks conquered Croydon on grand final day 2024, gaining the ultimate revenge after losing their last game to the Navy Blues on 11 May last year.

Boronia has taken promotion to Division 1 in its stride, being undefeated heading into an intriguing clash against Beaconsfield on the weekend.

The early signs were good for the visitors with key forward Josh Begley kicking the first of the afternoon after 50 seconds of play.

The hard-running and hard-working Ethan Harris then tied things up for the Eagles after capitalising on a brilliant chase-down tackle.

Skipper Jake Bowd then received a free kick in the goalsquare, before exciting Boronia youngster Charlie Lavender caught the Eagles napping in their back half.

A late goal to Cooper Brown gave the Eagles a four-point lead at the first change.

Begley was becoming a nuisance for Beaconsfield and gave the visitors the ascendency with a mark and goal at the 15-minute mark of the second term.

Both teams would have been happy with their defensive structures with only three goals being scored in the lead up to half time.

Bowd received a downfield free kick after some sloppy work from Lavender; before Kade De La Rue puffed out his chest; put his running boots on and had a huge influence on the match.

De La Rue received quick hands from Myles Currie to kick the last of the second quarter; a beautiful goal on the run, from right on 50, to give the home side a 13-point lead at the major interval.

On a day when scoring goals was difficult, the class of De La Rue would soon inspire the Eagles to a strong start in the premiership quarter.

Just as he had done at the opposite end of the ground, De La Rue timed his run perfectly, receiving a perfect handball from Devon Smith and running through forward 50.

The silky-smooth midfielder was once again on target, kicking a goal to the netball court end of Holm Park to kick the margin out to 20.

The Eagles then broke a 10-minute patch without scoring, with Charlie Muley taking three bounces to the goal-line at the 15-minute mark of the third.

Former Richmond forward Jake Aarts then laid a strong tackle on Jake Mellis, kicking the resulting set shot from 45 metres out to make it 31 points the difference.

Aarts then made it two on the trot, kicking the opening goal of the last to extinguish any chance of a late Hawks revival.

The Eagles midfield looked quick and dangerous when allowed space to run, with Harris, Aarts, De La Rue, Ali Zijai and Josh Mounter doing some serious damage to the Hawks.

Muley was impressive as the key target up forward, while Brandon White was calm and efficient in the back half.

Aarts, Bowd and De La Rue slotted two each for the Eagles, while Begley was the main goal-scorer on the day; kicking the Hawks only goal of the final term to make it three through the big sticks.

In other games, South Belgrave kicked the sweep, with Taylor Garner slotting seven and Tim Smith five in a 24.18(162) to 8.12(60) win over North Ringwood, while Bayswater and Park Orchards had convincing wins over Norwood and Mooroolbark respectively.

Montrose had the bye and will have fresh legs when the Demons travel to Holm Park Reserve this Saturday to take on a confident Beaconsfield.

The Eagles have played three games this season, defeating North Ringwood and Boronia and pushing top-team South Belgrave to 22 points on Anzac day.

Beaconsfield has a wonderful opportunity to set up its season over the next month with games against Montrose (eighth), Mooroolbark (sixth), Norwood (ninth) and Bayswater (seventh).

EASTERN DIVISION 1

BEACONSFIELD 3.1 5.5 8.6 9.9(63)

BORONIA 2.3 3.4 3.5 4.6(30)

Beaconsfield Goals: Jake Aarts 2, Jake Bowd 2, Kade De La Rue 2, Cooper Brown, Ethan Harris, Charlie Muley. Best: Ethan Harris, Kade De La Rue, Charlie Muley, Jake Aarts, Ali Zijai, Joshua Mounter.

Boronia Goals: Joshua Begley 3, Charlie Lavender. Best: Joshua Hannon, Jordan Church, Luke Hannon, Harry Burgess, Ryan White, Max Brasher.

Other Games: Norwood 8.9(57) def by Bayswater 14.8(92), South Belgrave 24.18(162) def North Ringwood 8.12(60), Mooroolbark 8.8(56) def by Park Orchards 16.12(108). Bye: Montrose.

Ladder: South Belgrave 16, Park Orchards 12, Beaconsfield 8, Boronia 8, North Ringwood 8, Mooroolbark 4, Bayswater 4, Montrose 4, Norwood 0.

Fixture – R5: Beaconsfield (3) v Montrose (8), Bayswater (7) v Mooroolbark (6), Boronia (4) v North Ringwood (5), Park Orchards (2) v Norwood (9). Bye: South Belgrave (1).