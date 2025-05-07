Nar Nar Goon utility on the up for Casey

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey coach Taylor Whitford has put youngster Paddy Cross on the radar as a player to watch as the VFL season progresses.

Cross had an injury-interrupted two years prior to 2024 but has built promising continuity this season, playing all five matches.

While the Nar Nar Goon local averages a modest 13 disposals, Whitford emphasised the importance of his versatility, having filled five separate roles in the Dees’ most recent match, and made his possessions count.

“His numbers won’t say he’s killing it per se but he’s coming from a long way back and is having a big impact on games,” Whitford said.

“He’s high impact, in terms of what he does for the team, his running capacity, his ability to defend, and his impact when he has the ball is, at I think, greater than a VFL level.

“It’s just a matter of being consistent which he hasn’t had for 24 months with injury.”

Casey sits 2-1-2 so far in 2025, proving competitive in all but one match.

The Dees had three players – Noah Yze, Caleb Lewis and the yet-to-debut Max Roney – represent the Young Guns in the recent two-game exhibition series for Mid-Season prospects.

It follows Jai Culley getting promoted from Casey’s to Melbourne’s list in pre-season and Riley Bonner representing Victoria in the state league representative match, with Riley Baldi and Mitch Hardie also in strong form.

While early in the season, it’s a nice bounce back for a transitioned list following a poor 2024 season.

“The amount we were able to pressure the ball carrier (last weekend) but then win it back and maintain possession or be damaging in offence was pleasing,” Whitford said.

“We averaged eight AFL listed players in the (first two) games so we got to have a look at our VFL list early and we played the right way.

“We’re just taking what the opposition gives us each week.

“Gold Coast we went faster and direct and last week we took more marks and used it on the outside so it’s about exploiting what the opposition gives you.”

Whitford was also complimentary of AFL-listed trio Bayley Fritsch, Tom Campbell and Jacob Van Rooyen’s approach to the state league program, with the VFL-listers excited to learn off them.

“We spoke with the group about what VFL life was like for Bayley and where it took him, and Jacob at 22 has experiences our guys love listening to and they ask questions about the game and they’re more than happy to answer which makes our guys better,” Whitford said.

“Marty Hore and Tom Campbell have been around VFL programs for a long time, and they want to make our program the best it can be so when you’re at Casey, you enjoy it but you improve as well.”

Casey is in action on Saturday at 11.05am against Footscray at Whitten Oval.