Monster night of highlights in Mountain Dart league

By David Nagel

It was a round where high-class skill was showcased in the Mountain Dart League with four players throwing maximum 180’s in Division 1 on Friday night.

With finals approaching at a rapid rate its time for players to fine tune their form and focus in on the treble 20 and doubles to make sure their teams are competitive at the pointy end of the season.

It was a mixed night for L Heagney and S Duke of Bad Boys after both had the individual highlight of throwing 180s in a very tight 11-10 loss to V.I.P.

It was an upset result for V.I.P., who knocked over third-placed Bad Boys despite sitting in sixth place on the ladder.

Competition pace-setters High 5’s also had their hands full on Friday night, showing their class with a hard-fought 12-9 win over Bulls Eyes.

Dean Gibbs and T Hyland were both magnificent for High 5’s, throwing beautiful 180s to help break the game open for the ladder leaders.

In other games, Redbacks defeated Rebels 11-10 in a nail-biter, while second-placed Noble Park secured the points against Clayton Bowls Club.

In Division 2, Bandits have leapfrogged Black Bulls into top spot on the ladder after the Bandits scored a convincing 14-7 victory over their main rivals for this year’s title.

Premiership success won’t be easy for Bandits and Black Bulls however, with Outcasts, Spectrum and The Night Trawlers breathing down their necks in the race home to finals.

In Division 3, finals aspirants Redbacks, Madarras and The Goodies all secured important victories as the race for finals places heats up.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: V.I.P. def Bad Boys 11-10, High 5’s def MDDA Bulls Eyes 12-9, Redbacks def Rebels 11-10, Noble Park def Clayton Bowls 18-0.

LADDER: High 5’s 40, Noble Park 32, Bad Boys 28, MDDA Bulls Eyes 24, Redbacks 20, V.I.P. 16, Rebels 12, Clayton Bowls Club 8.

HIGH SCORE: B. Richardson (Noble Park) 177, Jacob (Bulls Eyes) 177, S. Beasy (Noble Park) 171, J. Webster (High 5’s) 171.

HIGH FINISH: J. Johnson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 147, T. Tapara (Rebels) 137.

MOST WINS: J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 25, T. Peea (V.I.P.) 24, G. Warner (High 5’s) 23.

MOST TONS: D. Sherson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 75, J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 74.

MOST 180s: T. Hyland (Noble Park) 6, J. Pollock (Clayton Bowls Club) 6, S. Ballinger (Bad Boys) 5.

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Bandits def Black Bulls 14-7, Spectrum def Stingrays 12-9, The Night Trawlers def Outcasts 11-10.

LADDER: Bandits 28, Black Bulls 24, Outcasts 20, Spectrum 20, The Night Trawlers 20, Stingrays 12.

HIGH SCORE: Ash (Bandits) 174, Adam (Outcasts) 171, Andrew (The Night Trawlers) 171, Brian (Spectrum) 171.

HIGH FINISH: Mark (Outcasts) 114, Rod (Clayton Bowls Club) 107, Kiwi (Black Bulls) 102.

MOST WINS: Bernie (Bandits) 23, Ash (Bandits) 20.

MOST TONS: Bernie (Bandits) 37.

MOST 180s: Bernie (Bandits) 3, Mitch (The Night Trawlers) 2, Ash (Bandits) 2.

• DIVISION 3

RESULTS: The Goodies def Clayton Bowls 16-5, Redbacks def Stingers 12-9, Madarras def Vales 13-8.

LADDER: Redbacks 2 36, Madarras 32, The Goodies 20, Clayton Bowls Club 20, Vales 3 16, Stingers 8.

HIGH SCORE: J. Russell (Madarras) 177, Steve Evans (Stingers) 174.

HIGH FINISH: Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 142, Michael Stanton (The Goodies) 120.

MOST WINS; Steve Clarke (Madarras) 27, M. Bignall (Madarras) 23.

MOST TONS: Steve Clarke (Madarras) 48, Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 33.

MOST 180s: Terry Faragher (Madarras) 2, Neil Phillips (Redbacks 2) 1, Steve Evans (Stingers) 1.