Ocaa slick six guides Eagles

By David Nagel

A month on the sidelines has failed to dampen the impact of Beaconsfield forward Jafar Ocaa who returned to footy with a match-defining six goals in the Eagles hard-fought 18-point win over Montrose at Holm Park Reserve.

Ocaa, playing his first game since round one, booted three of the home side’s last four goals of the match to lead his team to a 12.13(85) to 10.7(67) victory.

The Eastern Division 1 clash was played with a patient overtone for three quarters, with a free-flowing 10-goal second term the outlier of the match.

Beaconsfield came off second best in that second-quarter shootout and adjusted the finer points of its game at the main break.

The Eagles started the game well, with Charlie Muley hitting Jake Bowd on the lead for the first six-pointer of the match.

The lively Ty Galbraith provided a quick answer for the Demons, but the Eagles opened up a 16-point lead at quarter time after an open goal to Ocaa and a mark and straight kick from Hayden Brough.

Brough’s goal came after some wonderful length-of-the-ground transition from defence; and that run, carry and connection was a key advantage for the home side in the opening term.

But Montrose certainly wasn’t done with on the attacking front, playing some free-wheeling football to kick four of the first five goals in the second term.

Ocaa’s second was the only goal sandwiched in between, with the Demons’ midfield providing their forwards with plenty of very good looks.

The Eagles settled, kicking three goals to two heading towards half time, with majors to Bowd, Ocaa and Damien Johnston setting up a five-point advantage at the major interval.

Myles Currie then slotted home the opening goal of the third, but when Galbraith kicked his second, and Michael Schwab rammed home his fourth, the Demons had taken a two-point lead…10 minutes in to the premiership quarter.

Beaconsfield coach Mick Fogarty then watched on as his side showed the maturity that he hopes will take it deep into September this year.

The Eagles really tightened up defensively all over the ground, with the clever Tylah Stokoe finding Ocaa with quick hands to break a seven-minute deadlock.

Ocaa’s goal was sprinkled with a touch of class, with his left-foot snap from distance one of the great highlights of the match.

Busy midfielder Jake Aarts then nailed Ocaa with a great hit up, and his straight kick at the 22-minute mark of the third had opened up a 10-point lead.

Ethan Harris then caused a turnover at centre-half forward; strolling through two opponents to kick the margin out to 16 points at three-quarter time.

Both teams fought tooth and nail for the opening goal of the final stanza; and it was Ocaa who slammed it home after 14 minutes of gridlock.

Midfielder Harris found Ocaa with a nice handball on 50, with the sweet-moving forward slamming one home from 35 to make it a match-winning four-goal lead.

Ocaa and Bowd worked well in tandem up forward, with six and two goals respectively, while defenders Finn Devine and Brandon White offered reliability when their opposition gained momentum.

Ali Zijai continued his terrific form on the wing, while Harris put his leg-speed to advantage and Muley was a consistent target in the front half.

The Eagles now sit third on the ladder with a 3-1 record and face a stretch of matches where they can really consolidate that position.

Away games against Mooroolbark (fifth) and Norwood (last) are followed by a home game against Bayswater (ninth) ahead of the mid-season break for all teams.

EASTERN DIVISION 1

BEACONSFIELD 3.5 7.8 11.9 12.13(85)

MONTROSE 1.1 7.3 9.5 10.7(67)

Beaconsfield Goals: Jafar Ocaa 6, Jake Bowd 2, Hayden Brough, Myles Currie, Ethan Harris, Damien Johnston. Best: Finn Devine, Ali Zijai, Brandon White, Jafar Ocaa, Ethan Harris, Charlie Muley.

Montrose Goals: Michael Schwab 4, Ty Galbraith 2, Riley Hams, Taj Heap, Luke Jenkins, Brodie McLaughlin. Best: Bradley Watson, Beau Tennant, Michael Schwab, Daniel Frith, Luke Jenkins, Taj Heap.

Other Games: Bayswater 5.3(33) def by Mooroolbark 12.20(92), Boronia 15.16(106) def North Ringwood 13.8(86), Park Orchards 20.19(139) def Norwood 12.3(75). Bye: South Belgrave.

Ladder: South Belgrave 16, Park Orchards 16, Beaconsfield 12, Boronia 12, Mooroolbark 8, North Ringwood 8, Montrose 4, Bayswater 4, Norwood 0.

Fixture R6: Mooroolbark (5) v Beaconsfield (3), South Belgrave (1) v Boronia (4), Montrose (7) v Norwood (9), North Ringwood (6) v Park Orchards (2). Bye: Bayswater (8).