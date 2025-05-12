Thunder keeps on rolling

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong Thunder just don’t know how to lose with its scorching league form continuing over the weekend after the club’s 3-0 defeat of Preston Lions on home turf.

Thunder got off to the perfect start when a cross was fired in on the first attack of the game, with the ball clearing everyone and reaching the back post.

There, Ben Djiba and his defender fought for position but in the contest the ball was deflected past the keeper and in.

Whether he got a touch to it or not, Djiba claimed it and celebrated with his teammates after giving Dandenong the lead with under two minutes played.

Just 90 seconds later, Djiba ensured his name was on the scoresheet when once again he was lurking at the back post.

A failed centreing ball found its way to his feet, where he fired it home into the roof of the net from close range, lifting Thunder to a two-goal margin inside four minutes.

A simply blistering start from Dandenong in front of the home fans had Preston reeling in a nightmare opening five minutes for the visitors.

However, things would go from bad to worse for the Lions.

In the 13th minute, Thunder were awarded a corner kick.

After Daniel Clark attempted a backheel flick, Hassan Jalloh was there to turn it in and give the hosts an astonishing 3-0 lead before the clock had even reached 15 minutes.

George Andrews Reserve was sent into a frenzy as Jalloh ran to the fans in jubilation while the Preston defenders stood in disbelief.

From there, Dandenong’s tempo slowed a little and the Lions made sure not to concede another before the break, so the scoreline stayed at 3-0 when the whistle was blown.

In the second half, Preston was much better but couldn’t trouble the scorers despite having nine shots, with four being on target.

Thunder also couldn’t find the back of the net, but three points and a clean sheet was more than enough.

The win is a very impressive result for Dandenong, dominating a fifth-placed Preston side.

Thunder remains in third, just one point from second and two from first with a round 14 matchup with Green Gully to come.