Taylor turns on the turbos

By David Nagel

A spectacular six-goal haul from Maverick Taylor has kept Rowville’s undefeated start to the season in tact after the Hawks overcame a plucky South Croydon on Saturday.

The match up between the top and bottom teams in Eastern Premier Division was a lot tighter than expected in the first half, with Rowville leading by just eight points at the major interval.

But Taylor’s dominance up forward, and a 5.2 to 1.2 third quarter, gave the Hawks a healthy advantage on their way to a 13.12(90) to 6.13(49) victory.

Josh Clarke and Kyle Stainthorpe booted a couple each for the top-of-the-table Hawks, who return home this week to take on third-placed Blackburn in the Premier Division match of the day.

Berwick is becoming harder to play against but still searching for its first win of the season after a dour 6.13(49) to 4.5(29) loss to reigning premier Balwyn.

Only top team Rowville has kept the reigning champs to a lower score this season, with the Wickers now fifth on the list of best defensive teams this year.

But goalscoring has been the issue for Andrew Williams and his navy blues, who worked hard in the pre-season on moving the ball quickly and using the vast expanses of Edwin Flack Reserve to their advantage.

The Wickers kicked the opening two goals against the Tigers, but were then kept to a further two goals for the remainder of the contest.

Berwick welcomed back key forward Jordy Andrews on the weekend, and he an immediate impact kicking the opening goal of the match after some great running play through the middle of the ground by Ben Todd.

Todd then found youngster Jai Neal inside forward 50 just a few minutes later and the home side had a 12-point advantage.

Jack Tillig and Toby Lever then answered for the Tigers with Berwick taking a two-point lead to quarter time.

Balwyn then made it five unanswered goals, and took a stranglehold on the match, after kicking 3.5 to no score in the second term.

The quarter belonged to livewire forward Will La Motte, who kicked the first of his three goals for the stanza after a downfield free-kick from the midfield.

Berwick nullified the Tigers until the 25-minute mark of the second; but conceded two late goals in red-time to ruin its chances of victory.

La Motte first capitalised on some great team pressure at centre-half-forward, kicking a ripping right foot snap from distance, before nailing a set shot after great set up play from midfielder Alex Urban.

The Tigers led by 21 points at the main break, which felt like a lot more in such a defensive game of football.

And a dour first half got even more defensive, with only three goals being scored after half time.

Berwick’s Caydn Lane kicked the only goal of the third quarter, with a magnificent set shot from 50, and the Wickers closed the gap to 11 points, four minutes into the final term, after Andrews fired home a conversion after Balwyn had two players go up in the ruck.

The Wickers were still in the contest, 18 minutes into the last, before Jaymie Kempson nailed the door shut with a long-range goal from the pocket.

Andrews finished with two, and Neal and Lane one each for the Wickers, who had skipper Will Arthurson, Noah Cannon and reigning best and fairest winner Caleb Van Oostveen in good form around the ground.

The run for Berwick doesn’t get any easier over the next fortnight, travelling to Vermont before a home game against top-of-the-table Rowville.

The Wickers might have their best chance of a drought-breaking win against bottom-placed South Croydon in round seven.

Balwyn, meanwhile, host South Croydon this Saturday.

In other games this week, Blackburn continues to impress after remaining undefeated with a 29-point win over Vermont.

The record of East Ringwood also remains unblemished after a 26-point success over Doncaster East, while Noble Park has bounced back to the winners’ list with a five-goal win over Mitcham.

The Bulls set the game up with a dominant second term, booting 6.1 to 0.1 to take control of the contest.

Matt Nelson slotted home four goals for Noble, while two each to Liam O’Rourke and Josh Stern proved too much for the Tigers to handle.

The Bulls, now with a 2-2 record, face a tough trip this week to undefeated East Ringwood.

EASTERN PREMIER

BERWICK 2.3 2.3 3.5 4.5(29)

BALWYN 2.1 5.6 5.8 6.13(49)

Berwick Goals: Jordan Andrews 2, Caydn Lane, Jai Neal. Best: William Arthurson, Noah Cannon, Braedyn Bowden, Caleb Van Oostveen, Samuel Frangalas, Jordan Andrews.

Balwyn Goals: Will La Motte 3, Jaymie Kempson, Toby Lever, Jack Tillig. Best: Jamie Ridd, Thomas Wilson, Steven Slimming, Bowen Smith, Noah Lever, Will La Motte.

Other Games: Vermont 8.4(52) def by Blackburn 11.15(81), South Croydon 6.13(49) def by Rowville 13.12(90), Noble Park 11.12(78) def Mitcham 6.12(48), East Ringwood 14.10(94) def Doncaster East 10.8(68).

Ladder: Rowville 16, East Ringwood 16, Blackburn 16, Doncaster East 8, Balwyn 8, Vermont 8, Noble Park 8, Mitcham 0, Berwick 0, South Croydon 0.

Fixture R5: Doncaster East (4) v Mitcham (8), East Ringwood (2) v Noble Park (7), Balwyn (5) v South Croydon (10), Rowville (1) v Blackburn (3), Vermont (6) v Berwick (9).