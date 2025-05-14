Hawks’ expectations continue to rise

By Dylan Beaumont

Hallam has asserted dominance again in Southern Division 4 taking Moorabbin to the depths of hell in an 84-point smashing, 20.19(139) to 8.7(55).

From 20 goals, Hallam had 11 goalkickers, with three separate players kicking three goals.

The pace slowed in the second half for Hallam but a 49-point lead at halftime was enough to prematurely claim victory.

Coach Tom Dalton was content with his side after the win, shifting preparation for the undefeated clash against Lyndale this weekend.

Highlighting the 11 goalkickers, Dalton was impressed with his side’s diversity on the weekend.

“We don’t want one goalkicker, we want six or seven,” he said.

“That was my aim last year when I came to the club, it’s pretty easy to stop one guy, but it’s hard to stop six.”

Although ball movement was lauded in previous weeks, Dalton realigned his focus on contested ball use against Moorabbin.

“We tried to concentrate a bit more on our contested footy, we wanted to have numbers around the footy as often as we could,” he said.

Lyndale’s previous undefeated record has taken another hit as they dropped their second game to the hands of Clayton, 14.7(91) to 7.11(53).

Held scoreless in the first term, Clayton kicked 5.4 to 0.3 in a second quarter avalanche, sustaining the impetus in the second half, where they kicked 9.0 to 6.5.

Daniel Lake was huge with six goals and Caleb Dornan was best afield.

Dandenong West prevailed by 92 points against Narre South, 23.15(153) to 8.13(61).

A six-to-nothing-goal first quarter by Dandenong West set them up for victory, sparked by 10 goals through the agency of Brock Jenkins.

Coren Giliam was again enormous for the winners as they crept into the top three.

South Yarra has registered their second win of the season, proving too tough for Doveton Eagles 21.11(137) to 9.11(65).

The Lions broke the game open from the opening siren, leading 7.5 to 0.2 at quarter time.

James Orchard had a point to prove with six goals, while vice captain Brayden Hunt kicked four of his own.

William Burchill and Mark Finch were also sensational.

Heading into next week, a top of the table showdown is shaping as a blockbuster, with 5-0 Hallam and Clayton squaring off at Hallam.

Coach Dalton is confident his side has put their hand up as an early threat.

“We’ll see where everyone’s at, we’ll see where Clayton are at, we’re pretty sure we know where we’re at,” he said.

The last meeting they had was in round 15 last season, where Hallam was able to grind out a 63-point win, 14.11(95) to 4.8(32).

Dandenong West’s thrust towards top two territory will commence against Moorabbin, with the Westerners winning their last three games.

Moorabbin’s loss of a key forward is becoming increasingly noticeable but won’t deter them from an upset.

The Kangaroos have kicked over 10 goals in four out of five games this year.

The battle of the winless sides will give one of them the smell of fresh blood, with Doveton Eagles hosting Narre South at Power Reserve.

Doveton’s flaws have been hitting the scoreboard, where they have tallied 47 and 23 twice this year, before kicking the highest score 9.11(65) on the most recent weekend.

Narre South has followed suit, leaking goals when they are against the flow of play.

Lyndale will not relent against South Yarra on the weekend, having lost their past two games.

The Pumas lost six quality players last week and will hope to regain some cavalry against a South Yarra side who has their tail up after defeating Doveton comprehensively.

Results R5: Hallam 20.19 (139) def Moorabbin 8.7 (55), Clayton 14.7 (91) def Lyndale 7.11 (53), Narre South 8.13 (61) def by Dandenong West 23.15 (153), South Yarra 21.11 (137) def Doveton 9.11 (65).

Ladder: Hallam 20, Clayton 20, Dandenong West 12, Lyndale 12, South Yarra 8, Moorabbin 8, Doveton 0, Narre South 0.

Fixture R6: Hallam (1) v Clayton (2), Dandenong West (3) v Moorabbin (6), Doveton (7) v Narre South (8), Lyndale (4) v South Yarra (5).