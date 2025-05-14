Milne helps Lyndhurst to first win

By Dylan Beaumont

Lyndhurst can finally remove the shackles tying it down early in the season after breaking through for its first victory of the year…defeating Black Rock in an inaccurate clash 9.10(64) to 6.13(49).

The employment of St Kilda legend Stephen Milne was too much for Black Rock to withstand.

Milne finished with four goals and was amid the best afield, with Lachlan McFarlane, James Taylor and Jack Hazendonk’s contributions enough to stave off their opponent.

Aaron Cloke landed three goals for Black Rock and Callum Reed’s effort was valiant.

Lyndhurst coach Andy Clarke was in an ebullient mood following his side’s first win of the season.

“We kept playing in spits and spurts and on Saturday it was a better fourth quarter effort,” Clarke said.

“That was the focus on the weekend which we were pretty good at for most of the game.

“You’ve got to put in for four quarters, you can’t just put in for 40 minutes in a two hour game of football.”

The prized possession for the weekend, Milne made his impact felt with four goals and although a one-off, it has given Lyndhurst great momentum moving forward.

“We were happy with Milney, he was pretty popular down there,” Clarke said.

Milne played instead of Dane Swan, who hurt his hamstring playing up at Wangaratta last week.

Berwick Springs was the only side this weekend to eclipse 100 points, kicking 19 goals to defeat Ashwood 19.9(123) to 14.4(88).

Both sides piled on seven goals in the final quarter but a five-goal burst in the third widened the gap to 35 points at halftime.

Ashwood’s efforts were catalysed by James Flavien and Stephen Naylor chipping in with four goals apiece, but it was competition-kryptonite Ty Ellison who starred with another five goals for the Titans; destroying everyone on his current war path.

Ellison has kicked 25 goals in five outings to take the lead in the league-wide goalkicking.

Jayden Malek, Cameron Miller and Aidan Nelson were also big figures for the Titans in the 35-point win.

Carrum Patterson Lakes has been knocked off the top of the mountain after succumbed to South Mornington by 16 points, 9.4(58) to 5.12(42).

The Lions’ kicking woes started early and never ended, leading at the final change by one point.

A five-to-two goal final term by the Tigers set up their victory for much needed premiership points.

Anthony Giuliano and Sam Shaw slotted two goals each while for Carrum Patterson Lakes, Matthew Baxter kicked three goals.

After being on the opposite end of it last week, St Kilda City’s goalkicking has haunted them in an incomplete comeback against Heatherton.

Trailing 1.7(13) to 5.7(37) at halftime, the Saints kicked 4.5 to 0.1 in the third quarter to take the lead at the break, before squandering it in the fourth quarter to fall short by five points, 6.17(53) to 8.10(58).

Heatherton’s Jacob Beswick and Justin Kiss had three goals each, while Julian Lam, Lukah Wilson and Shaun Cusack were prominent in victory.

Trailing at every break, Skye manufactured an incredible comeback to snaffle victory in the dying stages of the match through Aaron Philp’s second goal in the 25th minute of the fourth quarter.

Hampton’s Madden Griffin would have vindicated frustration, kicking another three goals in defeat.

Harrison Harbrow and Finlay Cooke were also strong performers.

For Skye, Nathan McConville and Tyson Gray will happily watch the unabridged replay for this game, racking up plenty of touches in a much needed victory for their side.

Next week, Berwick Springs will play the charging South Mornington, who has stacked three consecutive wins on top of each other.

If anyone can knock the Titans off their 5-0 podium, the momentum of South Mornington will pose a pressing threat.

Lyndhurst will take their winning talents to Hampton, still highly spirited from their win on the weekend.

Hampton’s loss has stunted their current push for top four but a rebound is very well on the table this week.

Black Rock will welcome a freshly defeated Carrum Patterson Lakes, who will attack the scoreboard with barbarity to return to the winners list.

In two meetings last season, the Lions defeated Black Rock by 61 points and 132 points, a telling figure heading into the weekend.

Black Rock will hope to right their wrongs from both defeats.

Heatherton’s Hollywood weekend could turn into a fortune-filled fortnight against Ashwood at home.

In their most recent meeting from round 16 last season, Heatherton were 32-point winners after trailing by 29 points at quarter time.

They kicked 11.6 to 1.5 in the second half in a monstrous comeback.

Following consecutive losses under a goal, St Kilda City will be harvesting all their energy before the weekend to turn the tide over a new found Skye.

With another unexpected five-point win over a finals calibre side, Skye is capable of defeating anyone on their day.

Results R5: Ashwood 14.4 (88) def by Berwick Springs 19.9 (123), Lyndhurst 9.10 (64) def Black Rock 6.13 (49), Carrum Patterson Lakes 5.12 (42) def by South Mornington 9.4 (58), Heatherton 8.10 (58) def St Kilda City 6.17 (53), Skye 8.12 (60) def Hampton 8.7 (55).

Ladder: Berwick Springs 20, Carrum Patterson Lakes 16, St Kilda City 12, South Mornington 12, Hampton 8, Black Rock 8, Skye 8, Heatherton 8, Lyndhurst 4, Ashwood 4.

Fixture R6: Berwick Springs (1) v South Mornington (4), Hampton (5) v Lyndhurst (9), Black Rock (6) v Carrum Patterson Lakes (2), Heatherton (8) v Ashwood (10), St Kilda City (3) v Skye (7).