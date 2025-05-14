Title belt four for Cutting

By David Nagel

Improved boxing IQ and the already powerful punching of Stephanie Lee Cutting are proving to be an unstoppable combination after the Clyde pugilist wrapped a fourth championship belt around her waist at Melbourne Pavilion.

Cutting took her record to an unblemished 9-0 – and won her fourth title in her last five bouts – with a dominant unanimous points decision win over Thailand’s Jittamat Phomta.

Cutting claimed the WBC Australasian Featherweight title after the three judges scored the fight 79-73, 80-72, 80-72 the Australian’s way.

The 34-year-old has a booming reputation inside the ring after previously claiming the WBF Australasian Lightweight and WIBA Super Featherweight crowns, before taking the Australian Featherweight title from south-paw Jaala Tomat in October last year.

It’s all quite remarkable considering Cutting only had the first of her nine fights in March 2023.

She had five bouts in her first year of boxing, claiming her first belt in December that year, but had a much quieter 2024.

A shoulder injury limited Cutting to two successful title fights in March and October last year, but she has already had a busy start to 2025.

She warmed up for her most recent success in February with a non-title fight against Somwang Sawinchai in Thailand.

“We went overseas and fought, and I stopped her (Sawinchai) in round three, and then to get the fourth belt was fantastic,” Cutting said.

“I definitely steamrolled her (Phomta); I probably wanted to stop her, but the benefit of not doing that was that I got to spend time in the ring and got to work on my craft.

“She was tough, I hit her with everything but the kitchen sink, but it was just so important to get the rounds under my belt.

“She was tough alright; I take my hat off to her because I hit her with some really good shots.”

Cutting has been working with renowned boxing coach Luke Bones since the middle of last year and is bearing the fruits of that partnership.

She is now a more complete boxer than at any stage of her career.

“It was good to get the eight rounds in and be able to work on a few things, putting my shots together and working on my defence, which is a lot better than it used to be,” Cutting explained.

“Everything is better; it’s nice to see all the hard work that I’m putting in come to fruition.

“I didn’t get to show quite as much on fight night as I would have liked, but I’m definitely showing in every fight that I’m improving.

“I’m just going to get back to training with my coach Luke Bones, who is doing amazing things with me; he’s been an absolute gem and has helped me develop so much.”

With a dominant record and growing reputation, the obvious next step is to take things to a higher level.

But being so dominant also has its drawbacks.

“I want to get on a bigger card and get more exposure, that’s my next goal, and I just want to keep promoting women in boxing and showing that we can do it,” she said.

“It’s a great time to be involved right now; women’s boxing is taking off and it’s all very exciting.

“The opportunities are starting to come and I can’t wait for what’s happening in the future.

“I want someone in front of me who is in the top-10.

“I’ve had people in Australia pull out and I’ve got boxers avoiding me now; which is a blessing but also a curse at the same time.

“It’s nice to be recognised like that but it’s also frustrating when you can’t get the fights.”

The last two years has been a whirlwind for Cutting; with boxing engulfing her world.

And while she loves the cut and thrust of boxing; and the rewards that come with it, she recently enjoyed some time away from the sport to spend time with her fiancée Jessica.

“Pretty much ever since we met, I’ve been in a fight camp, so it’s been nice to take some time off and be a normal human for a while,” Cutting said with a laugh.

“Boxing is a way of life and it gives you so much back.

“It is hard work, but what you get in return makes everything worth it.

“I’m a completely different person to who I was even six months ago; I’m growing every day, in and out of the ring.

“My confidence, my family, my partner; everyone is noticing that I’m just a completely different person.

“I’m always thinking what’s next and always looking ahead, but that’s something that I’m working on; just sitting back at times and appreciating what I’ve been able to achieve.

“My manager Eden has been doing a power of work behind the scenes to get my next fight organised; and we’re looking for something big.”

Cutting is fully aware that as the fights become bigger; they also become longer.

“I’ve always known that I’m tough, that I can cop a punch and give a punch back, but it’s good now to be able to put my punches together and get ready for that 10-round fight that will be coming up next,” she said.

“We’ve been training for 10 rounds at training, but it’s a different story doing 10 rounds on fight night when you’re out there.

“I’m just lucky I’ve got my coach Luke, my partner Jessica, my manager Eden, my sponsors, and all my teammates around me to support me.

“I’m ever so grateful for their support; I want to thank every single one of them from the bottom of my heart.”

Cutting began her boxing career to get herself off the couch after a workplace injury caused her to lose the impetus to live life to the fullest.

She has always wanted to increase her profile in the sport and then use it to help those that are currently in the same mental state that she was before she took up boxing.

“It has (helped), and I’ve actually got a few things coming up in the next few weeks that are very exciting in that department,” she said.

“I get mum’s messaging me saying, ‘my daughter hasn’t shut up about you since seeing my fight’, while others are asking for posters; it’s really cute that young girls are now looking at me in a certain way.

“I can’t believe it, I’m actually doing what I’ve always wanted to do and that wasn’t always the case.”

Cutting said she would be ready to go at the drop of a hat if the right fight appeared quickly on the horizon.

“I would take a fight, anytime, anywhere, and I’m at the stage now we’re I’m ready to fill in at the last minute if the phone call came,” she said.

“If it was the right fight, right for us…I would take it, no doubt.

“We don’t need the extra time now; we don’t need eight weeks; I’m ready to jump in anytime.”

CUTTING’S RAPID RISE TO 9-0

2023

March Audrey Mosig

June Kullasatree Nualsomsri

July Nantachat Wanpeng

October Siriphon Chanbuala

December Maureen Chand – WBF Australasian Lightweight

2024

March Pam McClelland – WIBA Super Featherweight

October Jaala Tomat – Australian Featherweight

2025

February Somwang Sawinchai

April Jittamat Phomta – WBC Australasian Featherweight