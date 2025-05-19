Important message to MDL: Don’t mess with the Bad Boys

By David Nagel

Bad Boys have made their move as the Mountain Dart League Division 1 competition heads towards finals after leaping to second place on the ladder with a 13-8 victory over Noble Park.

Two stars for Bad Boys on the night were Jamie Wolff – who threw an impressive 10 tons – and L Heagney, who filled up the treble 20 with a perfect three darts.

Chris Richardson and D Putt fought a good fight for Noble Park, also throwing a 180 each, but the Bad Boys were too strong on the night.

J Pearce from Clayton Bowls Club also filled up the lipstick in a 14-7 loss to ladder leaders High 5’s, while Rebels chalked up their fourth win for the season with an 11-10 win over V.I.P.

Some great checkouts were achieved on the night, with G Rondinella (Redbacks) 130, N Tangatakino (V.I.P.) 108 and J TePairi (Rebels) 106 producing 100-plus finishes.

In Division 2, only a game separates second to fifth on the ladder after an exciting Friday night of action.

Outcasts and Spectrum were the big movers, with Frosty from Outcasts throwing a classy 117-finish in a 13-8 win over Stingrays.

Outcasts are now second, replacing Black Bulls, who drop to fourth after a 15-6 loss to Spectrum.

Jay was terrific for Spectrum, throwing a 180, while Bernie from Bandits threw five tons on the night in a 15-6 victory over The Night Trawlers.

There was also some magnificent action in Division 3 with Damien Hammond from Redbacks throwing eight tons in a 14-7 win over Madarras.

As a result of Hammond’s great form, Redbacks have now locked away top spot on the ladder.

Jordan Russell from Madarras finished off a leg with a 94 finish to provide the three-dart finish of the night.

Bottom-team Stingers had a great night, winning 15-6 over Clayton Bowls Club.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: MDDA Bulls Eyes def Redbacks 14-7, High 5’s def Clayton Bowls Club 14-7, Bad Boys def Noble Park 13-8, Rebels def V.I.P. 11-10.

LADDER: High 5’s 44, Bad Boys 32, Noble Park 32, MDDA Bulls Eyes 28, Redbacks 20, V.I.P. 16, Rebels 16, Clayton Bowls Club 8.

HIGH SCORE: B. Richardson (Noble Park) 177, Jacob (Bulls Eyes) 177, S. Beasy (Noble Park) 171, J. Webster (High 5’s) 171.

HIGH FINISH: J. Johnson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 147, T. Tapara (Rebels) 137.

MOST WINS: J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 25, T. Peea (V.I.P.) 24, G. Warner (High 5’s) 23.

MOST TONS: J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 84, D. Sherson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 78.

MOST 180s: T. Hyland (Noble Park) 6, J. Pollock (Clayton Bowls Club) 6, S. Ballinger (Bad Boys) 5.

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Spectrum def Black Bulls 15-6, Outcasts def Stingrays 13-8, Bandits def The Night Trawlers 15-6.

LADDER: Bandits 32, Outcasts 24, Spectrum 24, Black Bulls 24, The Night Trawlers 20, Stingrays 12.

HIGH SCORE: Ash (Bandits) 174 x 2, Adam (Outcasts) 171, Andrew (The Night Trawlers) 171, Brian (Spectrum) 171.

HIGH FINISH: Frosty (Outcasts) 117, Mark (Outcasts) 114, Rod (Clayton Bowls Club) 107.

MOST WINS: Bernie (Bandits) 26, Ash (Bandits) 23.

MOST TONS: Bernie (Bandits) 42.

MOST 180s: Bernie (Bandits) 3, Mitch (The Night Trawlers) 2, Ash (Bandits) 2, Jay (Spectrum (2).

• DIVISION 3

RESULTS: The Goodies def Vales 11-10, Stingers def Clayton Bowls Club 15-6, Redbacks def Madarras 14-7.

LADDER: Redbacks 2 40, Madarras 32, The Goodies 24, Clayton Bowls Club 20, Vales 3 16, Stingers 12.

HIGH SCORE: J. Russell (Madarras) 177, Steve Evans (Stingers) 174, D. Davies (Stingers (171).

HIGH FINISH: Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 142, Michael Stanton (The Goodies) 120.

MOST WINS; Steve Clarke (Madarras) 27, M. Bignall (Madarras) 23, D Hammond (Redbacks) 24.

MOST TONS: Steve Clarke (Madarras) 53, Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 42, M Bignall (Madarras) 32.

MOST 180s: Terry Faragher (Madarras) 2, Neil Phillips (Redbacks 2) 1, Steve Evans (Stingers) 1.