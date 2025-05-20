Beaconsfield celebrates an Aarts show in the month of May

By David Nagel

A perfect five-game winning streak through the month of May is still a distinct possibility for Beaconsfield after the Eagles made it three straight wins with a hard-fought 21-point victory over Mooroolbark on Saturday.

Having disposed of Boronia and Montrose over the previous fortnight – and with games against Norwood (ninth) and Bayswater (eight) to come – the weekend provided Mick Fogarty and his men with the ideal opportunity to land the middle blow of an Eastern Division 1 hot streak.

The Mustangs kicked the first of the afternoon, when Josh Neal outmanoeuvred Jack Docherty before slotting a set shot from 30 metres out; before the Eagles settled nicely into their work.

Co-captain Jake Bowd kicked one of the easiest goals of his career to level the scores, receiving a free kick on the goal-line, before the visitors produced one of their best passages of play for the season.

A stoppage was created on the Eagles’ half-back line, with second ruck Charlie Muley beginning the blistering piece of play by tapping to midfielder Jake Aarts.

The former Richmond livewire handballed under pressure to half-back Brandon White, who sped through the corridor before launching long to Marley Appleyard at half forward.

Young-gun Appleyard competed well, winning the resultant contest and handballing to winger Ali Zijai on his damaging left foot.

Zijai lined up the big sticks from 50, before sailing one through to give the Eagles a five-point advantage at quarter time.

Zijai almost undid his great work with a poor turnover at the start of the second term, but a missed shot from Neal let the Eagles’ playmaker off the hook.

It took 15 minutes for Beaconsfield to kick the first of the second quarter, and it was the Muley-Aarts combination that once again went to work.

Muley tapped perfectly to Aarts for a second time, at a forward-50 ball up, with the silky-skilled midfielder gathering cleanly before finishing off the job with a right-foot snap for goal.

The Eagles then grew their 10-point lead to 16 after Tylah Stokoe nailed a set shot after some head-high contact from Connor Riley.

Then one of the real mysteries of the 2025 season took place…Brandon White made a mistake!

Mustang’s forward Sam Gebert smothered White’s optimistic kick-in from full back; before snapping truly to cut the margin to a delicately poised eight points at the major interval.

Myles Currie and Ryan Symons then traded six pointers at the start of the third, before the Eagles finally locked away the four premiership points with the next three goals of the match.

A desperate Taelor Reyment landed a huge blow, heading towards three-quarter time, setting up Currie’s second with a brilliant run-down tackle to make it 15 points the difference at the final break.

On a day when his team only kicked eight goals for the match, it was the class of Aarts that once again stood out at the beginning of the final term.

Having played a huge hand in Zijai’s first-quarter goal, and kicking one of his own in the second term, Aarts did it again, handballing slickly to Damien Johnson who kicked a classy goal on the run.

Any hopes of a Mustang’s comeback were then nullified when ruck Travis Stewart marked and goaled at the 16-minute mark of the last quarter to make it 27 points the difference.

Lachlan Monteath kicked the last goal of the match for Mooroolbark, but the damage had been done.

New faces to Beaconsfield’s team this year; Aarts, Appleyard, Stewart and Zijai, were exceptional for the Eagles on the day, while Finn Devine continues to elevate his reputation as reliable key defender.

Reyment’s run-down tackle was the highlight moment in a rock-solid four-quarter contribution, while the two third-quarter goals from Currie were crucial moments when the game was truly on the line.

Beaconsfield makes the trip to a winless Norwood this week…hoping to maintain its May momentum!

EASTERN DIVISION 1

MOOROOLBARK 1.1 2.5 3.6 4.8(32)

BEACONSFIELD 2.0 4.1 6.3 8.5(53)

Mooroolbark Goals: Sam Gebert, Lachlan Monteath, Joshua Neal, Ryan Symons. Best: Harrison Keeling, Kane Noonan, Billy Batten, Jett Hartman, Rhys Crossley, Connor Riley.

Beaconsfield Goals: Myles Currie 2, Jake Aarts, Jake Bowd, Damien Johnston, Travis Stewart, Tylah Stokoe, Ali Zijai. Best: Finn Devine, Travis Stewart, Ali Zijai, Marley Appleyard, Jack Docherty, Taelor Reyment.

Results R6: South Belgrave 17.11(113) def Boronia 9.5(59), Montrose 25.17(167) def Norwood 7.9(51), North Ringwood 7.6(48) def by Park Orchards 12.18(90). Bye: Bayswater.

Ladder: South Belgrave 20, Park Orchards 20, Beaconsfield 16, Boronia 12, Mooroolbark 8, Montrose 8, North Ringwood 8, Bayswater 4, Norwood 0.

Fixture R7 – 24 May: Norwood (9) v Beaconsfield (3), Mooroolbark (5) v Montrose (6), Boronia (4) v Park Orchards (2), Bayswater (8) v South Belgrave (1). Bye: North Ringwood (7).