Casey defeated at home

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey has slid to 17th on the VFL table following Saturday’s loss to Southport; left to rue inaccuracy and a fourth quarter fadeout in the 6.17(53) to 14.10(94) result at Casey Fields.

The Demons had plenty of opportunities to lead by more than five points at halftime but were stung by inefficiency forward of the footy, with the Sharks’ 10.6 to 2.8 after halftime blowing the margin out.

The Demons’ six goals came from 44 inside 50s, just five fewer than Southport’s, while the hosts won the clearance and tackle count.

Melbourne AFL defender Jake Lever made his return from long term injury, finishing with 17 disposals and eight marks in a typically sturdy performance, while tall forward Jacob Van Rooyen took six marks and kicked 1.1 as he pushes his case for an AFL recall.

Blake Howes, Mitch Hardie and Riley Bonner were the major ball-winners with 31, 29 and 27, while Nar Nar Goon’s Paddy Cross kicked two goals.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Casey’s women, whose excellent first quarter wasn’t enough to secure an upset victory over Essendon.

The Dees went down 6.6(42) to 5.6(36), conceding five of the last six goals of the game after dominating the first quarter, leaving them as one of only two clubs still searching for their first win of the season.

Ella Morris kicked three goals as the most damaging forward, while Meg MacDonald and Zoe Mitchell competed hard to help the Demons get the jump, but they lacked support as the game wore on.

Casey’s women have a golden opportunity to sing the song this weekend when they face fellow winless side Geelong at Deakin University on Saturday afternoon, while the men will also be favoured to win, at Genis Steel Oval, Preston, against Northern Bullants.

Elsewhere in the VFL, 2024 Gippsland Power graduate Max Donohue had a breakout game at the level with 17 disposals and two goals in Box Hill’s big victory over Gold Coast.