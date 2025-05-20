City make it four in a row

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong City has made a statement to the rest of the NPL with the club claiming its fourth win on the trot after a 3-1 away victory over St Albans.

After falling into an inconsistent period in the middle of the season, City has turned it around to quickly ascend the table and gain some much-needed form.

At Churchill Reserve, the hosts got on the board first through a low Mickel Platt shot.

Pierce Clark was left frustrated, being beaten at his near post by a shot that caught the entire Dandenong defence by surprise.

However, City brought one back just before halftime via an absolute nightmare moment from Saints defender Alec Mills.

Yagoub Mustafa played in a low-angled cross that was close to the ground and in his attempt to clear, Mills flicked it on to the near post and the ball snuck by the diving keeper.

Dandenong were up in celebration while Mills was left in disbelief.

At the main break, City had created three shots on target while St Albans had managed two.

Dandenong then hit the front in the second half when Diego Cuba tucked away his shot into the back of the net in the 77th minute.

In injury time, the Saints desperately searched for a leveller, rolling the dice by sending all their troops forward in an attacking tactic.

Luka Cabraja was successfully tackled and dispossessed of the football, leading Valli Cesnik onto a blistering counter attack.

The only man back was Jacson Riley in goal for St Albans, so Cesnik used clever ball placement to win the one-on-one and widen the score to 3-1.

Cesnik scored his first goal of the season last week and followed it up by getting his name on the scoresheet again in round 14.

City had enjoyed a much better second half, having four shots on target while not conceding any big chances in the passage of play.

Dandenong now sits seventh after 14 rounds with six wins, four losses and four draws.

In round 15, City’s form will be put to the test in a difficult challenge as Dandenong travels to face fifth-placed Preston on Friday night.