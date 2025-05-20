Hallam remain unbeaten

By Dylan Beaumont

Hallam is the standalone 6-0 side at the top of the competition following a 66-point victory over Clayton in Division 4 of the Southern League.

The Hawks kicked eight goals to three in the first half and only built from there, eclipsing the Magpies 14.12(96) to 4.6(30).

Forward Jack Sharlassian was superb, slotting six goals in a near-best-on-ground performance.

Brendan Reynolds snaffled the title off him for the day, while Bailey Wilson contributed with three goals.

Clayton vice captain Jayden Gilmour had two goals for his side, while Corey Moore and Luke Ruff played well.

Hawks coach Tom Dalton is still keeping a lid on his excitement levels but credits his side early in the season.

“We’ve been there before and things can change,” he said.

“I know it’s boring but we’re just trying to get as many wins under our belt as we can and finish as high as we can on the ladder.

“No one even mentions finals, we’re just trying to respect each opponent every week.

“You look too far ahead you’re asking for trouble.”

Dalton stressed the improvement of his side’s fitness, labelling it as a contributing factor to their victory.

“I think we’re a little bit younger and a little bit fitter than them,” he said.

“They’ve all improved from last year.

“The boys played well under the conditions and it was a good day.”

Dalton lauded Sharlassian who kicked a team-high six goals on the weekend.

“He’s playing good, he’s a lot fitter now and his work rate is really good,” he said.

“He reads the ball really well, he’s a good footballer and he’s a lot fitter this year.”

Sharlassian has now kicked 26 goals through six games in the season.

Narre South has notched its first win of the season over the Doveton Eagles, 15.18(108) to 8.5(53).

The Saints led by 30 points at quarter time, including four goals in the first 10 minutes of the match.

From the goalkicking forefront, Nathan Aliotta kicked five goals while Nicholas Green chipped in with four.

Blake Rogers and Jarryd Fitzgibbon played a crucial role in the win as the side deservedly celebrated.

Hamish Williams, Zacary La’brooy, Jason Loomes (two goals) and Jack Salan (two goals) were strong in defeat for the Eagles.

Dandenong West continue to trudge through the winning banner, recording their fourth consecutive victory at the mercy of Moorabbin, 12.19(91) to 4.5(29).

Three goals the difference at halftime, the winners kicked 5.12 to 0.1 in the second half, slamming the gate shut on any comeback hopes.

Brenton Wells and Joseph Halliwell were terrific, while multiple goals were produced by Aaron Braaksma, Dakota De Santis, Brock Jenkins, Ahmed Kandakji and Harry Lees, all with two each.

Thomas Marron kicked two goals of his own for Moorabbin and Rhys Cupid was their best for the day.

Lyndale has fallen for the third straight week, this time to South Yarra 8.7(55) to 10.11(71).

A tight game right to the very end, the Lions kicked away late with two goals in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Mark Stevens was Lyndale’s scoring hope, kicking six of his side’s eight goals.

Gach Chuol put on a great display but was outpointed by South Yarra’s Tas Dounias, Lachlan King, Tom Gill and Brayden Hunt (four goals).

Next week’s games are enticing on the canvas, headlined by a resolute Hallam side travelling to South Yarra who, as proven this week, can upset anyone on their day.

Two heavyweights will meet each other at Meade Reserve when Clayton host Dandenong West.

Clayton had its first loss last weekend while Dandenong West is hitting its strides over the last month.

After their first win of the season, Narre South will try to make it two on the trot against Lyndale.

Lyndale has halted their early-season momentum, sitting at 3-3 at the moment.

Moorabbin will have the opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing performance on their own deck against the Doveton Eagles.

Results R6: Hallam 14.12 (96) def Clayton 4.6 (30), Doveton 8.5 (53) def by Narre South 15.18 (108), Dandenong West 12.19 (91) def Moorabbin 4.5 (29), Lyndale 8.7 (55) def by South Yarra 10.11 (71).

Ladder: Hallam 24, Clayton 20, Dandenong West 16, South Yarra 12, Lyndale 12, Moorabbin 8, Narre South 4, Doveton 0.

Fixture R7: South Yarra (4) v Hallam (1), Clayton (2) v Dandenong West (3), Moorabbin (6) v Doveton (8), Narre South (7) v Lyndale (5).