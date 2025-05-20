Titans trumped by Tigers

By Dylan Beaumont

Berwick Springs has crumbled in the second half to experience its first defeat of the season against South Mornington in Division 3 of the Southern footy league on Saturday.

The Titans led by 17-points at halftime but kicked 1.6 to 5.0 in the second half to go down 8.6(54) to 9.1(55) at Mick Morland Reserve.

The Tigers nullified spearhead Ty Ellison to two goals, distantly short from his prior season average of five goals a game.

Travis French’s go-ahead goal, his third for the game, at the 13-minute mark of the final term was enough for the Tigers to document the four points.

Hayden Stagg and Braydon Hillman were prominent for Berwick Springs while Corey Ash and Zac Kurts powered home South Mornington for their fourth victory in a row.

Up against the pressure late in the fourth quarter, Lyndhurst prevailed by five points against Hampton to record their second straight win for the season, 9.17(71) to 10.6(66).

Recruit Jack Hazendonk has not missed a beat, contributing another three goals for his side while Lachlan McFarlane and Noah East (three goals) added some finishing touches.

Leo Grenville and Levi Robinson had three goals apiece for Hampton, while Guy Timms played well too.

An upbeat Carrum Patterson Lakes is back on the winners list after defeating Black Rock 9.12(66) to 6.9(45).

Trailing at half time, the victors kicked 4.8 to 1.3 in the second half, highlighted by their three-goal third quarter.

Matthew Baxter and Brad Seamons kicked two goals each, while Jesse Mitchell and Cameron Neale starred.

Luke Huber and Callum Reed were the best for Black Rock.

Heatherton has snuck into the top five with a win over Ashwood, 12.7(79) to 8.8(56).

Five goals to one in the first quarter broke the game open, with multiple goals from Ben Clark-Henry, Justin Kiss, Angus Oldaker, Charlie Palmer and Reef White a major helping hand.

Keenan Jensen did everything besides hit the scoreboard in a best-in-ground performance.

Ashwood’s Jacob Hattersly tried hard as always but Ashwood fell to 1-5.

St Kilda City is third on the ladder after a 31-point-win over Skye, 9.11(65) to 5.4(34).

A 34-point-halftime lead was constructed through the efforts of Ethan Whish-Wilson (two goals), Dion Kapnias, Aaron Foss and Ben Potter.

Joel McConville’s presence was apparent for Skye and Bradley Dyer chipped in with two goals.

Next week, the top-of-the-table Carrum Patterson Lakes will play at home against Hampton with a chance to boost their percentage on the ladder.

Berwick Springs will endeavour to bounce back after their first blemish of the season when they come up against Heatherton.

With two wins in a row, a rampant Lyndhurst take themselves to Skye for a pivotal clash to stay in touch with the early finals race.

Sitting on the bottom of the ladder at the moment, Ashwood will try to change their ways against St Kilda City, who are in better form than the previous fortnight.

With no one stopping them in their path, South Mornington can accumulate their fifth consecutive victory at home against Black Rock this weekend.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 3

Results R6: Berwick Springs 8.6 (54) def by South Mornington 9.1 (55), Hampton 10.6 (66) def by Lyndhurst 9.17 (71), Black Rock 6.9 (45) def by Carrum Patterson Lakes 9.12 (66), Heatherton 12.7 (79) def Ashwood 8.8 (56), St Kilda City 9.11 (65) def Skye 5.4 (34).

Ladder: Carrum Patterson Lakes 20, Berwick Springs 20, St Kilda City 16, South Mornington 16, Heatherton 12, Hampton 8, Black Rock 8, Skye 8, Lyndhurst 8, Ashwood 4.

Fixture R7: Berwick Springs (2) v Heatherton (5), Skye (8) v Lyndhurst (9), Carrum Patterson Lakes (1) v Hampton (6), South Mornington (4) v Black Rock (7), Ashwood (10) v St Kilda City (3).