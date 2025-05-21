Eagles desperate for a win

By Blair Burns

The Southern League Division 1 competition returns this weekend after a week off with interleague and there are some exciting match-ups across the board in round six.

It is now or never for Cranbourne as the winless Eagles travel to Springvale Reserve with hopes of defeating the Demons who have started the season 2-3.

Angelo Soldatos will have his group fired up and ready to go, knowing how much a win means, with a tough fixture ahead against Port Melbourne next week, and then Dingley (Round 8) and Cheltenham (Round 9).

Springvale Districts on the other hand, is on a two-game winning streak and will be looking to continue its momentum.

Narre Warren will take on Murrumbeena away from home as the Magpies look to register their third win of the season and push into the finals frame.

But if the Lions can move the ball quickly and direct like they do so well at this venue, they will be every chance to cause an upset in this contest.

St Paul’s McKinnon has been going along well this season, but will face its biggest challenge yet when it hosts an undefeated Dingley.

Despite winning against Narre Warren in round five, the Dingoes will look to make amends for their poor start, having only performed in the second half of the match against the Magpies.

Port Melbourne is a bit of a danger side and Cheltenham will need to bring a strong performance if they are to run over the Colts, who have a plethora of ex-AFL talent on their list.

While East Brighton will travel to Bentleigh to take on the Demons in a game which promises to be an enthralling contest.

Both teams currently sit inside the top four and at this point of the season, winning matches like this are so important.

FIXTURE: Bentleigh (4) v East Brighton (2), Port Melbourne (8) v Cheltenham (5), Springvale Districts (7) v Cranbourne (10), St Paul’s McKinnon (3) v Dingley (1), Murrumbeena (9) v Narre Warren (6).