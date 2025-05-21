Wickers fall a whisker short

By David Nagel

Berwick hearts were broken with the second last kick of the match against Vermont on Saturday with the Eagles prevailing 4.15(39) to 5.8(38) in an Eastern Premier Division thriller.

The siren sounded just 29 seconds after Vermont small forward Kobe Askew broke a last-quarter deadlock, with Berwick’s Will Arthurson then pumping the resultant kick out to centre wing.

The sweet sound of the final siren then blurted across the Vermont Recreation Reserve for the home side; providing it with its third win for the season.

Berwick, on the other hand, is still searching for its first win despite a competitive first five rounds of football.

The Wickers have lost all their games this season by a collective 88 points; with valiant efforts against Doncaster East (33), Noble Park (14), East Ringwood (20), Balwyn (20) and now Vermont (1) so far going unrewarded.

Vermont began the game in strong fashion on the weekend with Kane Oppy producing a brilliant crumbing goal before Yarran Jaffer Williams found himself way too loose; way too close to goal.

The Wickers reduced the margin to seven points at quarter time after some hard running from Jonte Andrew saw him race into an open goal after a strong marking contest from Jordy Andrews.

Berwick then kicked the only two goals of the second term to take a six-point lead to half time.

Tahj De La Rue first nailed a set shot after a courageous mark, running back with the flight of the ball, before Sam Frangalas kicked a great goal on the run to give the visitors a hard-fought half-time lead.

Berwick dominated possession in the latter stages of the first half but just couldn’t translate it to scoreboard pressure.

Neither side could pierce the big sticks in a dour third quarter contest that saw the Eagles out score the Wickers by three points to two.

Berwick had a five-point lead as coach Andrew Williams gave his final address at the three-quarter-time huddle.

Vermont took the early ascendency in the final term after Askew chest-marked and goaled, before Berwick produced its best passage of play for the match.

Kicking in from full back, Caleb Van Oostveen found James McLean in the middle of the ground, with McLean driving the ball long into the Berwick forward line.

Frangalas, the only multiple goalkicker on the day, then pounced on a loose footy, took a bounce, before slotting a team-lifting goal on the run.

Lucas Vassis then answered for the Eagles, before Jai Neal marked and goaled to give Berwick a four-point lead at the 13-minute mark of the last.

Vermont would then score five consecutive points to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Josh Spencer and Oscar Dunn both had chances to win it for the home side, who drew level after a rushed behind after 24 minutes of play.

Askew then took the final mark of the match, with his set shot pushed to right…but scoring the most crucial point of the contest.

Arthurson then launched a desperate long bomb, with the siren sounding to end a great effort from the visitors.

Lion-hearted ruck Jesse Cirulis was terrific for the Wickers all day, while Ashton Williamson was a constant presence at stoppage; before being sent off at a crucial point of the last quarter after the umpire adjudicated a sling tackle.

Tom Brennan, Arthurson and Van Oostveen were steady influences down back, while Brandon Cunningham and De La Rue had some great moments in the rain.

The Wickers return home this week to Edwin Flack Reserve to take on third-placed Rowville, who fell from top spot on the ladder after a 27-point defeat at the hands of Blackburn.

EASTERN PREMIER

VERMONT 2.2 2.6 2.9 4.15(39)

BERWICK 1.1 3.6 3.8 5.8(38)

Vermont Goals: Kobe Askew, Yarran Jaffer Williams, Kane Oppy, Lucas Vassis. Best: James Ross, Matthew Willcocks, Angus Strachan, Lachlan Reidy, Joseph Fisher, Oscar Dunn.

Berwick Goals: Samuel Frangalas 2, Jonte Andrew, Tahj De La Rue, Jai Neal. Best: Ashton Williamson, Jesse Cirulis, William Arthurson, Brandon Cunningham, Tom Brennan, Caleb Van Oostveen.

Results R5: Doncaster East 12.3(75) def Mitcham 10.12(72), East Ringwood 15.9(99) def Noble Park 5.8(38), Balwyn 10.10 (70) def South Croydon 8.7(55), Rowville 8.7(55) def by Blackburn 12.10(82).

Ladder: East Ringwood 20, Blackburn 20, Rowville 16, Balwyn 12, Doncaster East 12, Vermont 12, Noble Park 8, Mitcham 0, Berwick 0, South Croydon 0.

Fixture R6 – 24 May: Berwick (9) v Rowville (3), Vermont (6) v Noble Park (7), Blackburn (2) v East Ringwood (1), Mitcham (8) v South Croydon (10), Doncaster East (5) v Balwyn (4).