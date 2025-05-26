High 5’s a cut above the rest

By David Nagel

High 5’s has cleared out from the chasing pack in Division 1 of the Mountain Dart League after a night of surprising results in round 13 of the competition.

High 5’s showed a clinical edge to its game with an 18-3 victory over Redbacks 1, with Tommy Hyland leading the way with his seventh 180 for the season and Dean Gibbs producing a quality leg of 14 darts.

Paul James showed the main resistance for Redbacks 1, throwing a high-score of 174 in a 14-dart doubles leg with his partner Shane.

But things weren’t so easy for teams second and third on the ladder, with second-placed Bad Boys losing to bottom-placed Clayton Bowls Club and third-placed Noble Park 1 going down 14-7 to fifth-placed Rebels.

D Putt fought the good fight for Noble Park, throwing a 180 on the night, but Clayton still proved too strong, while a consistent team performance saw Rebels get the edge over Noble.

In the final game of round 13, Bulls Eyes remain in fourth spot after a 15-6 triumph over V.I.P.

There was turbulence near the top of the Division 2 ladder as well, with Outcasts dropping from second to fourth after a 13-8 loss to now second-placed Spectrum.

Black Bulls also jumped above Outcasts with a 13-8 victory over The Night Trawlers, while a round of 13-8 results continued with top-team Bandits taking the points over Stingrays.

Some great action also took place in Division 3 this week, with Redbacks 2 maintaining its place at the top with a 13-8 win over Vales 3.

The Redbacks didn’t have things all their own way however, with Val from Vales 3 pegging out in one leg with a lovely 59 finish.

Rob from The Goodies threw four tons in his team’s 13-8 win over Stingers, while the game between Madarras and Clayton Bowls Club also produced some highlights.

Jordan from Madarras threw four tons in his side’s impressive 17-4 victory, while Narelle from Clayton Bowls Club top scored with a stylish 148.

Division 3 is the only competition running this week, with all three divisions then having a week off for the King’s Birthday weekend.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: MDDA Bulls Eyes def V.I.P. 15-6, Rebels def Noble Park 1 14-7, Clayton Bowls Club def Bad Boys 10-8, High 5’s def Redbacks 1 18-3.

LADDER: High 5’s 48, Bad Boys 32, Noble Park 1 32, MDDA Bulls Eyes 32, Rebels 20, Redbacks 1 20, V.I.P. 16, Clayton Bowls Club 12.

HIGH SCORE: B. Richardson (Noble Park 1) 177, Jacob (Bulls Eyes) 177, Paul James (Redbacks 1).

HIGH FINISH: J. Johnson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 147, T. Tapara (Rebels) 137.

MOST WINS: J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 29, B Simmonds (High 5’s) 27, D Sherson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 27.

MOST TONS: D. Sherson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 87, J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 84.

MOST 180s: T. Hyland (Noble Park) 7, J. Pollock (Clayton Bowls Club) 6, S. Ballinger (Bad Boys) 5.

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Spectrum def Outcasts 13-8, Bandits def Stingrays 13-8, Black Bulls def The Night Trawlers 13-8.

LADDER: Bandits 36, Spectrum 28, Black Bulls 28, Outcasts 24, The Night Trawlers 20, Stingrays 12.

HIGH SCORE: Ash (Bandits) 174 x 2, Adam (Outcasts) 171, Andrew (The Night Trawlers) 171, Brian (Spectrum) 171.

HIGH FINISH: Frosty (Outcasts) 117, Mark (Outcasts) 114, Rod (Clayton Bowls Club) 107.

MOST WINS: Shane (Black Bulls0 23, Aaron (The Night Trawlers) 20, Bernie (Bandits) 20.

MOST TONS: Being recalculated.

MOST 180s: Bernie (Bandits) 3, Mitch (The Night Trawlers) 2, Ash (Bandits) 2, Jay (Spectrum (2).

• DIVISION 3

RESULTS: The Goodies def Stingers 13-8, Madarras def Clayton Bowls Club 17-4, Redbacks 2 def Vales 3 13-8.

LADDER: Redbacks 2 44, Madarras 36, The Goodies 28, Clayton Bowls Club 20, Vales 3 16, Stingers 12.

HIGH SCORE: J. Russell (Madarras) 177, Steve Evans (Stingers) 174, D. Davies (Stingers (171).

HIGH FINISH: Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 142, Michael Stanton (The Goodies) 120.

MOST WINS: Steve Clarke (Madarras) 30, M. Bignall (Madarras) 27, J Pellegrino (Redbacks 2) 25.

MOST TONS: Steve Clarke (Madarras) 54, Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 42, M Bignall (Madarras) 34.

MOST 180s: Terry Faragher (Madarras) 2, Neil Phillips (Redbacks 2) 1, Steve Evans (Stingers) 1.