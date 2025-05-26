Thunder share the points

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong Thunder was left completely stunned after conceding a stoppage time equaliser to draw 1-1 with Hume City in round 15 of the NPL.

Neither team could get going in the first half, with Thunder failing to score in front of the home fans.

There was just one shot on target for the entire half, coming from Dandenong.

Thunder were the better attacking side, having six corners but failing to convert.

In the 64th minute, Dandenong set up for yet another corner, and this time it was sent in short.

Daniel Clark found space at the near post and guided his header attempt beautifully, flicking it past the unsuspecting keeper.

The breakthrough came at a key time, giving Thunder the edge they were desperately searching for at home.

As the clock ticked past 90 minutes, the Dandenong outfield just had to hold up play for a few injury-time minutes to secure the three points.

Thunder were on the attack and even looked a chance to score but Hume regained possession and swiftly launched a counter attack.

A long pass from the other half found its way to Robert Harker, who controlled the ball wonderfully off his chest onto the ground.

He looked around and assessed his options, before taking a couple of dribbles blasting a curler towards goal.

His shot placement was unbelievable, bending and blazing past the reach of Jamie Young, bouncing once and ending up in the bottom corner.

Dandenong could not believe its luck with the visitors pulling an absolute screamer out of the bag in the dying moments of the game.

When the whistle was blown for full time, Thunder had fired four shots on target to Hume’s two.

Dandenong had 10 total shots and nine corners on a noteworthy offensive day that saw it unable to capitalise.

Thunder dropped a spot in the table, sliding to fourth with the result.

The draw was Dandenong’s third of the season, to go along with nine wins and three losses.

In round 16, all eyes will be on Frank Holohan Soccer Complex as the Dandy Derby takes place on Friday night.