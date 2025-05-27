Hawks welcome Jerram back in emphatic fashion

By Dylan Beaumont

Hallam is in complete control seven weeks into Division 4 of the Southern Football Netball League.

The Hawks packed pain on their opponents this week, mauling South Yarra 24.13(157) to 8.10(58).

The winners kicked at least five goals in each quarter, with Jack Sharlassian kicking a team-best eight goals.

The return of vice captain Matthew Jerram was felt greatly, listed as Hallam’s best player for the day.

Tom Gill (two goals) and William Burchill were fantastic for South Yarra.

Hallam coach Tom Dalton was steady in his assessment of the weekend.

“The boys played well.. it wasn’t hard for them to score because it was virtually one kick into the goal square,” he said.

“Our run was good, we got our vice captain back Matt Jerram and he gives us a lot of drive from the half back line, I gave him the best this week.

“The trick is if you can keep getting that drive off your halfback line and keep pumping it in, you’re half a chance.

“We’re getting in inside 50 enough, that’s the most pleasing thing,” he said.

Narre South gallantly held their own against Lyndale, going down by 24 points 9.15(69) to 13.15(93).

The Saints had multiple goalkickers with two goals while Blake Rogers and Stephen Richards-Gill tried hard.

Lyndale’s second quarter tore the game open, kicking 6.4 to 1.1.

Brendon Groenendyk played in one of his best games of the season, while Adjei Boahene, Ash Jezdimirovic, Mark Stevens and Travis Thickens all kicked two goals.

A 21-point lead at half time was not enough for Clayton to see out the game, coughing up 8.1 in the second half against Dandenong West in a seven-point loss, 10.9(69) to 12.4(76).

Multiple chances were offered in a low scoring fourth quarter for either side to break away but Dandenong West held strong.

Bailey Friend was best afield with three goals and Bailey Kanapathipillai’s ripping form continued.

Clayton now has the same amount of points as Dandenong West on the ladder, making events interesting as the season goes on.

Moorabbin has locked away its third win for the season, proving too good for Doveton Eagles 19.10(124) to 11.10(76).

The Eagles now sit 0-7, this time last year they were 2-5.

Looking ahead to next week, their run isn’t any easier.

The Eagles will face an intimidating Clayton side, despite the weekend’s loss.

In round two, Clayton beat the Eagles by 69 points, a game they trailed at half time by five points.

The Eagles’ staff will revisit the second half and identify what went wrong if they are to package their first win of the season.

The local matchup between Hallam and Narre South is shaping up to be closer than their last one.

In round two, Hallam held the Saints goalless in a 165-point trouncing.

The Saints missed a large portion of their players due to a wedding in the round two affair, which will not repeat itself this weekend.

The Saints have been more competitive in recent weeks, securing their first win and challenging Lyndale in the week gone by.

Hallam’s coach Tom Dalton refuses to underestimate anyone despite their unbeaten record.

“It’ll be a little harder this time than the first time we played them,” he said.

“They had a wedding last time so they’ll get a few players back.

“We’re just hoping to bank the four points and get a good ladder position for finals, as stupid as that sounds,” he said.

South Yarra will unveil the welcome mat for Moorabbin who found their feet on the weekend.

The winner of this clash creates a game’s worth of separation on the ladder, handy entering the second half of the season.

An enticing clash between Lyndale and Dandenong West closes out round eight.

In their most recent match, Lyndale were 26-point winners but had four less scoring shots.

Since then, Dandenong West have engineered a record of 5-0 and is one of the hottest sides in the competition.

Results R7: South Yarra 8.10(58) def by Hallam 24.13(157), Narre South 9.15(69) def by Lyndale 13.15(93), Clayton 10.9(69) def by Dandenong West 12.4(76), Moorabbin 19.10(124) def Doveton 11.10(76).

Ladder: Hallam 28, Dandenong West 20, Clayton 20, Lyndale 16, South Yarra 12, Moorabbin 12, Narre South 4, Doveton 0.

Fixture R8: Hallam (1) v Narre South (7), Lyndale (4) v Dandenong West (2), Doveton (8) v Clayton (3), South Yarra (5) v Moorabbin (6).