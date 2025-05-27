Wickers reward for effort

By Jonty Ralphsmith

On the day of the club’s 2015 flag reunion the Berwick senior side was able to secure its first win of the Eastern Premier Division season against Rowville at Edwin Flack Reserve.

The Wickers had come so close in recent weeks highlighted by a one-point loss to Vermont just seven days earlier.

It’s also the first victory under new coach Andrew Williams, who has an inexperienced but quickly improving squad at his disposal.

“It was pretty special in the rooms after the game,” Williams explained.

“It was a good reward for effort and a bit of a relief as well.

“It let us know that we’re on the right track and not that far away.”

The tight losses, by 14, 20, 20 and one point have given the young Wickers plenty of practice in closing out close games already in 2025, and it came to fruition on Saturday, winning 7.11(53) to 5.12(42) over the high-flying Hawks.

Kicking against the wind in the last quarter, Berwick gave up two early goals to fall behind midway through the term which created a fear of déjà vu for success-starved fans.

Goals to winger Caydyn Lane, who outworked his opponent to provide an extra number inside 50, and James McLean at a forward 50 stoppage, gave Berwick the scoreboard advantage going down the stretch.

They were then able to create repeat stoppages and drain the clock by playing disciplined possession footy late in the game and causing panic with their desperate pressure when Rowville had the footy.

“We spoke after the Vermont game about our mentality of not wanting to lose rather than wanting to win,” Williams said.

“We discussed that at three quarter time and I stressed the importance of being good in your moments and wanting to be present in the pressure.

“That’s the outlook we want to take into every week but when the game is up for grabs, we double down on that.

“The guys stood up massively.

“In the last five or six minutes we were pretty professional with the way we closed out the game so I was proud from one week to the next seeing that shift.

“We were able to play good footy on turnover, kick a couple of goals and it was a pretty mature way to finish.”

It was a low-scoring arm-wrestle until three-quarter-time, with just five goals scored for the entire game.

Despite a clear wind advantage to one end, neither team was able to make the most of it, despite Berwick threatening at times to take the game away in a 1.5 to 0.4 third quarter.

The breakthrough victory was led by hard-as-nails midfielder Ashton Williamson and experienced, tireless ruck Jesse Cirulis.

Second-year senior player Noah Cannon, and defenders Kane Hurst and Blake Westra were also named in the best.

“Jesse Cirulis stands up every week and takes on a massive responsibility in the ruck to give us first use and is working well in the middle with Ashton Williamson who is a bull around the footy and works tirelessly,” Williams said.

“The back six have stood up and and everyone is playing their role.”

Berwick’s competitiveness across the early part of the season has been built off the back of its defence.

Despite not winning until Saturday, the Wickers have averaged just 65 points against for the season, the fourth best in the league.

Skipper Will Arthurson has led the backline with conviction after missing all of last year with injury.

“I think the way we defend the whole ground and making sure our contest work is where it needs to be has been important,” Williams said.

“Will Arthurson is the general down back, he’s massive as our captain who leads from the front on and off the field.

“He’s super professional and when he crosses the line, he’s a fierce competitor who we look up to and those young guys I think really feed off it.

“Blake Westra has improved enormously, Braedyn Bowden, Caleb Van Oostveen have stepped up and are taking on responsibility.

“They’ve formed a close bond and are taking on great responsibility as a back group.

“Brandon Cunningham, Harry Canning, Kane Hurst are some others, they’re all taking it on and enjoying the challenge which has been pleasing to see.”

Berwick has a huge chance to build on the momentum, facing ninth-placed South Croydon at Cheong Park this weekend, which is also coming off its first win, against the winless Mitcham, a team Berwick face in a fortnight.

EASTERN PREMIER

BERWICK 2.3 2.5 3.10 7.11(53)

ROWVILLE 1.2 2.5 2.9 5.12(42)

Berwick Goals: Caydyn Lane 2, Noah Cannon, James McLean, Daniel Pinter, Ashton Williamson, Sam Woodward. Best: Blake Westra, Ashton Williamson, Jesse Cirulis, Noah Cannon, Caydn Lane, Kane Hurst.

Rowville Goals: Seth MacDonald 2, Matthew Evans, Sullivan Robey, Will Verrell. Best: Jayden Martingale, Joshua Clarke, Mitchell Sruk, Jesse Eickhoff, Cooper Stainthorpe.

Results R6: Vermont 7.16(58) def Noble Park 1.10(16), Blackburn 4.13(37) def by East Ringwood 17.8(110), Mitcham 8.10(58) def by South Croydon 9.12(66), Doncaster East 9.8(62) def by Balwyn 12.11(83).

Ladder: East Ringwood 24, Blackburn 20, Rowville 16, Balwyn 16, Vermont 16, Doncaster East 12, Noble Park 8, Berwick 4, South Croydon 4, Mitcham 0.

Fixture R7: Rowville (3) v Doncaster East (6), Vermont (5) v East Ringwood (1), Blackburn (2) v Mitcham (10), South Croydon (9) v Berwick (8).