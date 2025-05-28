24 local girls trial for Vic Country

By Jonty Ralphsmith

There were 24 local girls in action for Vic Country in a pair of U18s trial matches against Vic Metro at La Trobe University, Bundoora on Sunday.

A total of 14 Dandenong Stingrays girls and 10 Gippsland Power players took the field in a match which assists with the selection of the national championships squad, with Vic Country winning the first game, before being defeated in the second clash with Vic Metro.

Dandenong AFL Academy member Mizuki Brothwell and twin sister Nalu were among the standouts for the Stingrays.

Mizuki started as a defender before moving into the midfield and showing her class, while Nalu was a reliable marking option forward of the ball.

Matilda Argus was another Stingray to have nice moments while the smooth-moving, silky-skilled bottom-aged Alice Cunnington’s grit and competitiveness in a second game that went against Vic Country was impressive.

From a Gippsland Power perspective, Pakenham’s Abby Hobson continued her terrific start to the season and mounted a strong case for inclusion in Vic Country’s final squad.

Hobson’ willingness to fly for the footy and crash packs made her a likely target all day and she finished with two goals to go with two direct goal assists.

Rebecca Fitzpatrick was at her combative best, while her smarts and composure in the backline rounded off her game well.

AFL Academy member Ella Stoddart started on Oakleigh’s Bailee Martin, who has 27.15 from just five games this season, and did an excellent job clamping down on her.

Baia Pugh was also among the standouts, continuing her rapid rise in 2025.

The winger/halfback had not previously been exposed to Coates League footy prior to 2025, but athleticism, explosive speed and goal sense have put her on the map this year and all her attributes were on show on Sunday.

LOCAL GIRLS AT TRIALS

DANDENONG STINGRAYS: Nikita Harris, Indi Sherritt, Zoe Zach, Nalu Brothwell, Mizuki Brothwell, Sophie White, Marlee Black, Molly Reimers, Scarlett Marsh, Alice Cunnington, Charlotte Gilmore, Lily Snow, Evelyn Connolly.

GIPPSLAND POWER: Acacia Sutton, Baia Pugh, Lily Milner, Grace Dillow, Rebecca Fitzpatrick, Abby Hobson, Chelsea Sutton, Ella Stoddart, Maya Crestani, Addison Howe.