Stingrays win comfortably

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Jasper Russell and Callum Smith have led Dandenong to a comfortable 13.11(89) to 8.8(56) victory over Bendigo at Shepley Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Missing starting midfielder Sam Lewis to a hand injury, winger Toby Sinnema to suspension and several others through school football commitments, Russell and Smith stood up against a Pioneers outfit shouldered by 2026 Carlton father-son prospect Cody Walker.

The hard-running Russell finished with 29 disposals, while Smith, the grandson of footballing royalty Kevin Bartlett, got the opportunity to shine in the midfield, combining 26 disposals with a goal.

The pair won plenty of the footy in the first half, to help the Stingrays set up a match-winning 29-point halftime lead.

Considered an outside chance to be selected for the Mid-Season Draft on Wednesday, lockdown defender Adrian Cole did his chances no harm with 15 disposals and eight marks in a strong aerial showing.

At the other end, Tom Hose was the pick of the forwards kicking four goals, three of those coming in the first 30 minutes of game time.

The 192cm forward had just one goal from four games entering the fixture and showed his strength overhead with some strong grabs.

2027 Port Adelaide father-son eligible selection Louis Salopek was Dandenong’s only other multiple goal kicker, slotting two in his second game at the level, while Vic Country trialist Jay-De Varlet also looked dangerous, finishing with 1.3.

With Brighton Grammar having a bye, Vic Country summer hub member Josh Granger was also in action and played as a forward/ruck, having been showcased in defence to start the season.

The Stingrays boys take on Tasmania at Shepley Oval at 11am on Saturday, with the girls game to follow at 1.30pm.

It will be the girls’ first game under new coach Nathan Boyd, who crosses to the program after more than two years as Gippsland Power girls head coach.