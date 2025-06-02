Snipers claim premiership

By David Nagel

Snipers are back-to-back champions of the South West Gippsland Dart League after shooting down Predators in the Summer Season grand final at the Nar Nar Goon Hotel.

Eager to avenge last year’s defeat, Predators came in strong but it was the Snipers who dominated proceedings securing a commanding 7–1 victory.

Snipers showed their class from the outset with two of the stars of the competition showcasing their talents on the night.

Chris Richardson threw a magnificent 180 in the grand final while Dean Gibbs lit up the biggest stage of the season with a quality 100 peg-out.

Gibbs was the undoubted star of the league this season, throwing 78 tons during the regular home-and-away matches.

In the Don Brown Award showdown, for teams that finished fifth to eighth on the ladder, the Mud Rats faced off against AAA Dartz.

AAA Dartz opened strong, taking the first match, but the Mud Rats rallied and claimed victory with an 8–4 finish.

Rodney from AAA Dartz achieved the highest peg of 90 while Jack from Mud Rats threw an incredible 180 to help get his team across the line.

SUMMER SEASON SUMMARY

PREMIERS: Snipers.

DON BROWN WINNERS: Mud Rats.

• MOST TONS

Dean Gibbs (Snipers) 78, Liam Edwards (Cheers) 64, Jordan Gray (Predators) 52, Chris Richardson (Snipers) 49, Michael M (AAA Dartz) 47.

• MOST 180s

Liam Edwards (Cheers) 4, Chris Richardson (Snipers) 3, Nathan B (Predators) 3, Michael Tuck (Mud Rats) 2, Shane Barnett (Cheers) 2, Bill Richardson (Snipers) 2, Terry Griffin (Dart Attack), Scott Dale (Mud Rats), Steve P (Predators), Jordan Gray (Predators), Terry King (Just Social), Ant (Cheers).

• TOP PEG OUTS

Bill Richardson (Snipers) 157, Ant (Cheers) 134, Ricki Beath (Just Social) 110, Fred Dewart (Dart Vaders) 101, Jordan Gray (Predators) 101.