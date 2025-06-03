Heartbreak (again) for Pakenham

By Jonty Ralphsmith

For the third time in four games Pakenham United has let points slip by failing to play out the minutes.

After Pakenham opened the scoring at the 40th minute, Keysborough equalised midway through the second half before finding the game-winner five minutes into second-half stoppage time.

It caps off a month that must leave coach Dean Alburey pondering what could have been.

Four weeks ago, Pakenham conceded two goals in the last 50 seconds of the game, to essentially lose the unloseable.

Three weeks ago was a much needed victory, before conceding a match-winner at the 87th minute last week which preceded further heartbreak on Saturday night at Coomoora Reserve.

The early season was marred by Pakenham conceding equalising goals after finding the back of the net themselves – since rectifying that, their ability to play out the minutes has become an issue.

Pakenham sits fifth on the table following the back-to-back losses, with a 3-2-4 record, 17 points behind first placed Fortuna 60.