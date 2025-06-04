Deja vu for Hallam

By Dylan Beaumont

Hallam has strengthened its case as the best side in Southern Division 4 football with a 23.18(156) to 1.4(10) disposal of Narre South Saints.

The match was eerily similar to their first meeting, where Hallam was victorious 25.21(171) to 0.6(6).

The Hawks kicked 11.9 before Nicholas Green kicked Narre South’s only goal for the game.

The Hawks are looking a juggernaut early and Jack Sharlassian’s form is no exception.

The forward kicked 10 goals on the weekend and now has 44 through seven appearances on the season.

Matthew Jerram and Ryan Dalton are taking the right steps towards success, compiling best on ground performances.

Hawks coach Tom Dalton gave a holistic assessment of his side following the 146-point victory.

“We got good run off our backline but we play our home ground very well,” he said.

“A lot of out forward entries come from our back half but the other thing we have is a strong midfield.

“Our forwards have a strong setup but the run we generate through the midfield is also quite strong.”

The Hawks are two games clear on top of the ladder.

Clayton held Doveton Eagles to two goals en route to a 114-point drubbing 20.13(133) to 2.7(19).

Josh Paola and George Skaliaris each had four maximums while Joshua Durand was in ripe form.

Leigh Tannahill and Riley Worsteling were commendable for the Eagles who are still yet to find a win.

South Yarra has started to come of age in the last few weeks and added another casualty to their winning column, defeating Moorabbin 16.23(119) to 10.11(71).

The Lions, having won four of their last five games, are subtly making their way into top four territory.

They are tied with Lyndale in fourth position and two games behind Clayton in third.

Lyndale has taken another big hit to the chest, coming up short against Dandenong West 11.8(74) to 13.8(86).

In a stabilised game throughout, the third quarter single-handedly won it for Dandenong West, who kicked 4.2 while holding Lyndale scoreless.

Coren Giliam was imperative, snagging four goals in a best-on-ground performance, alongside Aaron Braaksma and Riley Lawrence.

Mark Stevens slotted four goals for Lyndale but it wasn’t enough, leading to their fourth loss in five games after a 3-0 start.

This week, Hallam is confronted by Dandenong West, who is constantly nipping at their heels.

The top-of-the-table battle will be unmissable if their first game is any indication as to how it will be played.

In round one, Hallam held on by a solitary point 10.19(79) to 11.12(78) in a see-sawing affair.

Dalton is anticipating another match which will go down to the wire.

“When we play them on their ground it’s always a tight game, we’re expecting a close game and hopefully we can come out on top,” he said.

“It’s one of those grounds that you have to play properly otherwise it’ll hurt you.

“We’ll definitely look a bit different in personnel than the first time we played them.”

If the Hawks are to win, they could potentially open a three game gap between first and second place.

In other action, Narre South will head down to the beach side against Moorabbin.

The Kangaroos have been hit or miss to begin the season but on their day can make sides regret travelling to Moorabbin West.

Power Reserve will see its home side Doveton face the music against Lyndale.

Lyndale will enter with a serious appetite having fallen away from the top three sides on the ladder.

Doveton needs to give a four-quarter effort if any chance to upset them on home soil.

Clayton will invite the in-form South Yarra Lions to their home deck on the weekend.

These two sides have been on the winners list for most of the last month.

In round one, Clayton received the chocolates by 11 points in a tight game but roles could easily be reversed this time.

It is an opportunity for the Lions to draw a game closer on the ladder as we near the halfway point of the season.

R8 Results: Hallam 23.18(156) def Narre South 1.4(10), Lyndale 11.8(74) def by Dandenong West 13.8(86), South Yarra 16.23(119) def Moorabbin 10.11(71), Doveton 2.7(19) def by Clayton 20.13(133).

Ladder: Hallam 32, Dandenong West 24, Clayton 24, Lyndale 16, South Yarra 16, Moorabbin 12, Narre South 4, Doveton 0.

R9 Fixture: Dandenong West (2) v Hallam (1), Moorabbin (6) v Narre South (7), Doveton (8) v Lyndale (4), Clayton (3) v South Yarra (5).