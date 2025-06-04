Mixed results for Cannons

By Blair Burns

It was a mixed weekend for Casey Cannons Hockey Club as the club secured three wins out of seven matches against some tough opposition.

The Men’s Vic League (MVL2) side was one of the highlights as the side won 9-2 against Bayside Powerhouse Saints.

Tristan Chaffey is the most damaging scorer in the league with 20 goals so far this season – 12 more than anyone else in the league – and he put on a clinic last weekend, netting an incredible six goals.

Bryan Young also contributed at the offensive end of the field with two goals, while Joshua Watson also added one.

The MVL2 side has been a shining light at the club this season and has supporters excited about what they could possibly achieve.

The team has been consistent and sits on top of the ladder and is yet to register a loss, with the minor blemish being a draw.

Casey’s win ratio is 92 per cent and it is ranked the best team in the competition in both attack and defence.

The league has a bye this weekend, before the Cannons resume their season against St Bede’s in Round 9.

Casey’s MVL2 Reserves were impressive and showcased its resilience to defeat Bayside Powerhouse Saints in a 3-1 contest.

The Cannons’ goals came from Adam Shilliday, Jordan Oellermann and Tadhg McCurran as the trio produced strong performances.

The third senior win from the weekend was in the Women’s Pennant E South East, where the Cannons had a dominant victory over Knox 6-0.

There were plenty of strong contributors for Casey, but Matilda Chaffey led the way with two goals in a consistent performance.

Other goal scorers on the day were Jane Gipp, Emily Noney and captain Fiona Young who led from the front.

The win gives the side a bit of breathing room on the ladder as it has cemented fourth position in a strong first half of the season.

The Cannons will be looking forward to the clash against Camberwell when they return from the league bye, as they aim to upset the top side in the Women’s Pennant.

In the Women’s Vic League (WVL1) competition, Casey Cannons travelled to Greensborough and were no match for their opposition, falling short 3-0.

It was always going to be a tough ask against a team which sits second on the ladder, but the fourth-placed Cannons gave it their all.

A formidable Greensborough side made it two from two for the club on the day as they made light work of Casey’s WVL1 Reserves side, to win 6-1.

Jessica Rowland produced the sole highlight on the day for the Cannons hitting the back of the net with a classy play.

The Women’s Metro 1 side was no match for Mentone as the team went scoreless, falling to a 4-0 defeat.

In the men’s hockey, the Men’s Metro 2 South side went down against Mentone 2-0, while the Men’s Pennant D South East team had a bye.