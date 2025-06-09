Eagles brave against Dingoes

By Blair Burns

Cranbourne gave it everything against an undefeated Dingley side but it wasn’t quite enough as the Eagles fell 25 points short in Southern Division 1.

The Eagles had the Dingoes under real pressure and at one point in the final quarter, the margin was just 13 points, but the visitors did enough to keep their unblemished record intact.

Glenn Osborne and Jake Cowburn played great games in defence while Bailey Buntine was impressive through the middle in the absence of captain Zak Roscoe.

Narre Warren remains winless since Round 3 and continues to struggle against the level of competition that Southern has to offer.

Springvale Districts dominated from the first bounce to establish a 28-point lead at the first break, and from there, the Magpies were playing catch-up.

Narre Warren ended up losing the match by 63 points while Springy have won five consecutive games, after they dropped the opening three.

East Brighton has now lost four of its past five matches as Port Melbourne caused an almighty upset to win just its second game of the season.

The Colts held a 28-point lead at three-quarter time but limped to the line as the Vampires flew home, tying scores late in the fourth.

But it was former Bulldogs player Charlie Clarke who stood up for Port Melbourne late and kicked the sealer, as they held on by eight points.

Murrumbeena and Cheltenham battled hard all day, but no side was able to come out on top as they finished in a draw.

The Lions got an early jump on the Rosellas, but the match tightened up in the second half and inaccuracy got the better of Cheltenham with 8.16 on the board.

St Paul’s McKinnon is up to second spot on the ladder after it convincingly knocked off Bentleigh by 41 points.

The Dogs are in some impressive form and are looking like a serious threat come the end of the season.

In Southern Division 2, Keysborough recorded one of its best wins this season as the young side held firm to defeat one of the premiership favourites in East Malvern.

It was a three-point thriller and despite the Burra taking a 38-0 lead into the first break, the Panthers were always going to come home strong, and they did.

East Malvern hit the front by two points in the dying stages of the final quarter, before Ethan Bakes slotted his seventh goal of the game to ultimately win the game for Keysborough.

After a slow start to the season, Chelsea Heights has announced itself as a team to beat after defeating Highett by 30 points to take its winning streak to five.

The Demons are up to second on the ladder and handed Highett its second loss in as many weeks after an eight-goal first quarter set up the crucial win.

Mordialloc finds itself in fourth position on the ladder after the side thumped bottom-placed Endeavour Hills by 85 points.

William Avery led the side with four goals, but it was a consistent performance across the board as the Bloods boosted their percentage.

Frankston Dolphins started the season well as the side won three of its first four matches but has since fallen back to the pack, with its most recent loss coming against Caulfield Bears by 23 points.

After a couple of losses against top sides, the Bears bounced back in a big way as coach Lynden Dunn booted five goals to set the tone in the victory.

The match between Doveton and Hampton Park will be played at a later date when the rest of the league has a bye between Rounds 13 and 14.