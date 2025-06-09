Garfield’s old boys now the improving new kids on the block

By David Nagel

Garfield’s Veterans team is refusing to accept the old adage that ‘you can’t teach an old dog new tricks’ with the Stars showing continued improvement in a 61-point victory over Tooradin-Dalmore on Saturday.

In this their first season in veterans, the Stars were behind the eight-ball from the outset against opponents that had moulded their connection last season.

In the standalone game on the weekend, the Stars continued to shine and showed they could be the main challenger to the dominance of reigning-premier Nar Nar Goon.

Although the Goon has a game in hand, Garfield joined it on five wins this season after a 10.13(73) to 1.6(12) victory that was built on dominant first and third quarters kicking to the scoreboard end at Beswick Street.

The Stars exploded out of the blocks, kicking 4.2 to 0.1 with Chase Saunders, Kane Hollister, Harley Lacunes, Marc Jolley and Adam Rakip all proving handfuls for the Seagulls in the forward line.

The Gulls matched the Stars in the second term, but the home side returned fire with a 5.5 to 0.0 third quarter to lock away the four points.

Saunders finished with four goals for the winners, and Hollister and Lacunes two each, while Jolley and Rakip each celebrated single visits through the big sticks.

Coach Corey Whelan would be pleased with the form of Ray Browne in the ruck while multiple league best and fairest winner Andy Soumilas was in fine touch around the ground.

Jason Lakatos, Ian Rickard, Scott Rose, Mark Chadwick, Kane Latham and ruck Chris Sandlant were best performers for the Seagulls.

Round six continues this Sunday with three terrific contests on paper, with the highlight being the top-four clash between Devon Meadows and Phillip Island at Glover Reserve.

All games commence at 3pm on Sunday 15 June.

WGFNC VETERANS

Results R6: Garfield 10.13(73) def Tooradin-Dalmore 1.6(12).

Ladder: Nar Nar Goon 20, Garfield 20, Devon Meadows 16, Phillip Island 12, Kilcunda-Bass 8, Tooradin-Dalmore 8, Neerim South 0, Warragul Industrials 0.

Fixture – R6 (Sunday 15 June 3pm): Nar Nar Goon (1) v Kilcunda Bass (5), Warragul Industrials (8) v Neerim South (7), Devon Meadows (3) v Phillip Island (4).