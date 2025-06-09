Noble Park outlasted

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Noble Park’s difficult 2025 continued on Saturday with a fourth quarter fadeout stinging as it went down 16.10(106) to 9.9(63) against Balwyn.

The match was a standalone game in the Eastern Football Netball League Premier Division, with the rest of the competition having a bye given the long weekend.

The Bulls, which now have a 2-5 season record, were kept without a goal in the first quarter, before coming to life through the middle of the game, trailing by just a point at the main break.

A seven-goal-to-two last term ultimately cost the visitors at Balwyn Park against their third-placed opponents.

Former VFL-listed Josh Stern was the only multiple goal kicker, with Josh Tour continuing his strong form.

Former Frankston VFL player Lachie McDonnell and current Frankston-listed youngster Jacob Noble were also in the best, alongside Kane Marshall, Thomas Taborsky and Daniel Knapper.

The Bulls will face fifth-placed Doncaster East at Zerbes Reserve on Saturday.

Results – R7: (June 7) Balwyn 16.10(106) def Noble Park 9.9(63). (May 31) Rowville 8.10(58) def by Doncaster East 13.8(86), Vermont 9.7(61) def by East Ringwood 13.14(92), Blackburn 16.15(111) def Mitcham 9.7(61), South Croydon 15.15(105) def Berwick 6.11(47).

Ladder: East Ringwood 28, Blackburn 24, Balwyn 20, Rowville 16, Doncaster East 16, Vermont 16, South Croydon 8, Noble Park 8, Berwick 4, Mitcham 0.

Fixture R8: East Ringwood (1) v Balwyn (3), Mitcham (10) v Rowville (4), Doncaster East (5) v Noble Park (8), South Croydon (7) v Vermont (6), Berwick (9) v Blackburn (2).