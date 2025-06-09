Titans outlast Carrum in thriller

By Dylan Beaumont

Berwick Springs has confiscated the season’s momentum in Southern Division 3 with a gigantic victory against Carrum Patterson Lakes 10.10(70) to 9.14(68).

The Titans forged a comeback from 10 points down at three-quarter-time, kicking three goals in the opening seven minutes of the final term to take the lead.

From then on, it was goal for goal until the final bell.

Co-coaches Hayden Stagg and Chris Johnson were the best for Berwick Springs and Ty Ellison slotted another four goals.

Liam Hickman kicked three goals for Carrum Patterson Lakes, who slid to second on the ladder behind St Kilda City.

Lyndhurst ended their match half the score of St Kilda City, 8.6(54) to 16.12(108).

It was the only match for the week with a margin of over 10 points.

The pair of Jacks, Hazendonk and Griffiths, were great for Lyndhurst.

For the winners, Alex Goldman (five goals) and Max Lewis set their side alight.

A last push in the darkening stages of the match was not enough for South Mornington, who succumbed to Hampton 7.12(54) to 9.5(59).

Madden Griffin’s two goals and Harrison Harbrow’s best-on-ground effort were sufficient for the Hammers victory.

The action-packed round was consistent, with Black Rock prevailing by a solitary point against Heatherton 12.14(86) to 13.7(85).

A late Ned Fallon goal locked away the premiership points for Black Rock, who have surreptitiously moved into top-four territory.

Aaron Cloke and Sam Gibbins had four goals each for their respective teams, with Black Rock’s Stewart Mathieson and Blake Gordon’s efforts proving insurmountable for Heatherton.

Skye felt the rewards of a hard fought tussle against Ashwood 12.8(80) to 11.4(70).

Matt Long’s four-goal, best-on-ground effort and Michael Boland’s flair were electric for the Bombers.

For Ashwood, the Hocking family played inspired football but they fell painfully short of a third win on the season.

Next week, Skye will head north to Berwick Springs in a challenging clash.

First placed St Kilda City will visit South Mornington, while Lyndhurst and Ashwood will hope to fight relegation off against each other.

Neighbouring suburbs Hampton and Black Rock play off while Carrum Patterson Lakes round out the weekend at Heatherton.

Results R9: Carrum Patterson Lakes 9.14(68) def by Berwick Springs 10.10(70), Lyndhurst 8.6(54) def by St Kilda City 16.12(108), Black Rock 12.14(86) def by Heatherton 13.7(85), South Mornington 7.12(54) def by Hampton 9.5(59), Skye 12.8(80) def Ashwood 11.4(70).

Ladder: St Kilda City 24, Carrum Patterson Lakes 24, Berwick Springs 24, Black Rock 20, Heatherton 20, Hampton 16, South Mornington 16, Skye 16, Lyndhurst 12, Ashwood 8.

Fixture R10: Berwick Springs (3) v Skye (8), Ashwood (10) v Lyndhurst (9), South Mornington (7) v St Kilda City (1), Heatherton (5) v Carrum Patterson Lakes (2), Hampton (6) v Black Rock (4).