City unable to capitalise as Hume claims the chocolates

By Justin Schwarze

The Dandy Derby may have caused some confidence issues for Dandenong City as the squad lost 0-3 away at Hume City in round 17 of the NPL.

Both teams were unable to create a major scoring opportunity in the majority of the first half and it seemed the scoreline would be deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the break.

However, in the first half added injury time, Hume found the back of the net through a lovely Lloyd Isgrove shot.

When he received the ball, he was far on the left of the box, but he displayed unbelievable shot placement to fire his attempt across goal and sneak it into the bottom right corner.

The shot put the hosts in front with basically the last kick of the half.

In the first half, City had had one shot on target to four from Hume.

Dandenong received a boost in the second half when a very poor tackle from Joseph Forde earned him his second yellow, resulting in a red and the hosts going down to 10 men.

But this only seemed to motivate Hume, as it found a second just two minutes later.

On the counterattack, a through ball was passed and then a grounded cross came into the box.

Waiting on the other side was Robert Harker, who made no mistakes putting it away to make it 2-0.

Dandenong failed to muster up any goalscoring chances despite having the man advantage and in the 92nd minute, Hume well and truly put the game to bed.

City were playing high trying to score and lost possession of the football, leaving a paddock of space for Mehmet Uysal to run onto the ball and take his time with his shot.

He carefully aimed for the bottom left corner and found it to extend the margin to 3-0 and end any chance of a comeback.

The loss means Dandenong remains in seventh, with Green Gully inching slightly closer after picking up a point.

In round 18, City will welcome Green Gully to Frank Holohan Soccer Complex, with the winner taking firm grasp of seventh in the table.