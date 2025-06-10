Hibbins-Hargreaves the star as six locals take the field for Vic Country

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays co-captain Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves was the star of the show for Vic Country in its first game of the Under-18s National Championships.

Vic Country lost with the last kick of the game as WA’s Hudson Walker converted a set shot from 40 metres out on a slight angle to give the Sandgropers a 12.9(81) to 11.12(78) victory.

But Hibbins-Hargreaves was the player who gave Vic Country a sniff of causing an upset over their highly fancied opponents, kicking back-to-back goals in the last quarter.

His first was from 40 metres out deep in the pocket and second came from a coolly converted set shot from a similar distance.

It continues a trend of Hibbins-Hargreaves kicking clutch goals across the past 18 months, always standing up for the Stingrays at their time of need, most recently by kicking the sealer last week.

In 2024, he kicked 11.2 in last quarters, winning several games off his own boot.

The smooth-moving, strong-marking forward finished with a game-high four goals, particularly influential in the second half.

Other strong players for Vic Country were top-five prospect Josh Lindsay (Geelong Falcons), Gippsland’s Willem Duursma and Carlton father-son prospect Harry Dean, an intercept defender from Murray Bushrangers.

Hibbins-Hargreaves headlined six locals in action for Vic Country.

PLAYER BY PLAYER BREAKDOWN

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves: Has well and truly put his name on the map as a bona fide top-20 prospect. His four goals all came in different ways and showcased various skills, including his brave marking, opportunism at stoppage, clean hands, forward craft and most tellingly, his clutch finishing. He’s laid the platform for an excellent championships.

Toby Sinnema: The Melbourne Next Generation Academy winger from Devon Meadows was a touch quieter but still ran his lanes well on the wing, getting forward to have a shot on goal and providing an option in transition play, to finish with 10 disposals.

Darcy Szerszyn: The bottom-aged Dandenong defender showed some glimpses which franked his selection in the squad. Took a huge intercept mark in the middle of the ground in the third quarter and had composure against a WA forward line which applied pressure throughout.

Callum Smith: After a strong month of footy leading Dandenong’s midfield, Smith was one of Vic Country’s best, getting an opportunity in the engine room and taking it with both hands. Finished with a team-high five clearances, with his contested ball-winning a feature. Like many on the day, 14 disposals belied his impact, with his morning highlighted by a terrific running goal from 45.

Max Lee: The Dandenong co-captain had a huge first quarter, playing his preferred halfback position, which helped Vic Country counterattack and set up a quarter time lead. Was quieter as the game went on but a huge spoil in the dying stages prevented a WA shot on goal.

Tairon Ah-Mu: The strong Dandenong key forward took a big mark and kicked a critical goal midway through the fourth quarter to get Vic Country back within touching distance. That was one of two goals he kicked, but, like Malady, he threatened all day and anchored the forward line with his strength. Also played the second ruck role well, finishing with seven hitouts and looking dangerous when he took it out of the ruck on multiple occasions.