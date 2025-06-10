Nine locals in U16s Vic Country boys squad

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Four Gippsland Power players and five Dandenong Stingrays have been named in Vic Country’s squad for the U16s National Development Championships.

The carnival kicked off at Avalon Airport Oval, Werribee, on King’s Birthday, and will continue on Gold Coast later in the year.

Phillip Island small forward Charlie Fischer, winger Macauley Pendergast, halfback Leo Stephenson and Warragul Industrials ruck Cohen Dent make up the Power contingent.

Port Adelaide father-son prospect Louis Salopek, a product of the Beaconsfield Junior Football Club, headlines the Stingrays quintet.

Salopek played through the midfield in the first game and racked up 32 disposals and 11 clearances, working well in the wet conditions.

There are also high hopes about Berwick’s Corey Ah-Mu, the younger brother of 2025 draft prospect Tairon.

Like Tairon, Corey has been playing firsts footy at Haileybury College this year and is a key forward/ruck, while also playing some U16s Stingrays games as a big-bodied midfielder.

Other Stingrays in the squad are disciplined winger James Goerlitz, the elite kicking Jayden Gourley and poised halfback Ethan Wood.

Vic Country is next in action on Tuesday 15 July at People’s First Stadium, Queensland, against South Australia, before rounding out the carnival three days later against Western Australia at Fankhauser Reserve.