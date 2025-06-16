Finals stage now set in Mountain Dart League

By David Nagel

The stage is set for a magnificent finals’ series in Division 1 of the Mountain Dart League this Friday night after an extraordinary display of accuracy was shown in the final round of the season.

An incredible seven 180s were thrown on the night while four 100-plus finishes added to the quality of round 14.

In a huge display of scoring power, teammates Jack, Rod, and Tennessee – from Clayton Bowls Club – all threw maximums on the night, matched by D. Sherson and N. Cass from Bullseyes, Jamie Wolff from Bad Boys and Chris Richardson from Noble Park 1.

Jack from Clayton Bowls Club and G. Rondinella from Redbacks 1 completed legs with 110 finishes, but were outgunned by Chris Richardson with her magnificent 122 peg out, and D. Sherson from Bullseyes who brought the crowd to its feet with an amazing 154 checkout!

In week one of finals, the top two teams – High 5’s and Bad Boys – will battle it out for a direct path to this year’s grand final, while MDDA Bulls Eyes and Noble Park 1 will look to keep their premiership dreams alive in the third versus fourth elimination final.

In Division 2, James from Spectrum was the standout player on the night after hitting a 180 and a clutch 116 peg out in a 14-7 win over The Night Trawlers.

Fourth-placed Outcasts gave themselves a huge confidence boost heading into finals after a 14-7 victory over top-of-the-table Bandits.

Bandits take on Spectrum in Friday night’s preliminary final, while Black Bulls and Outcasts go head-to-head in the cut-throat elimination final.

In Division 3, Charles Andrews provided the individual highlight of the night, throwing a sparkling 180, while the top two teams, Redbacks 2 and Madarras, will take winning form into this week’s preliminary final after comprehensive victories over Clayton Bowls Club and The Goodies.

The Goodies take on Vales 3 in the elimination final on Friday night.

• DIVISION 1

RESULTS: Bad Boys def Rebels 12-9, MDDA Bulls Eyes def Noble Park (1) 11-10, Clayton Bowls Club def Redbacks (1) 17-4, High 5’s def V.I.P. 18-0.

LADDER: High 5’s 52, Bad Boys 36, MDDA Bulls Eyes 36, Noble Park (1) 32, Rebels 20, Redbacks (1) 20, V.I.P. 16, Clayton Bowls Club 16.

HIGH SCORE: B. Richardson (Noble Park 1) 177, Jacob (Bulls Eyes) 177, Paul James (Redbacks 1) 174.

HIGH FINISH: D Sherson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 154, J. Johnson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 147, T. Tapara (Rebels) 137.

MOST WINS: J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 31, B Simmonds (High 5’s) 30.

MOST TONS: J. Wolff (Bad Boys) 102, D. Sherson (MDDA Bulls Eyes) 96.

MOST 180s: T. Hyland (Noble Park) 7, J. Pollock (Clayton Bowls Club) 6.

FINALS WEEK 1: Preliminary Final (1 v 2) High 5’s v Bad Boys. Elimination Final (3 v 4) MDDA Bulls Eyes v Noble Park 1.

• DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Spectrum def The Night Trawlers 14-7, Outcasts def Bandits 14-7, Black Bulls def Stingrays 14-7.

LADDER: Bandits 36, Spectrum 32, Black Bulls 32, Outcasts 28, The Night Trawlers 20, Stingrays 12.

HIGH SCORE: Ash (Bandits) 174 x 2, Adam (Outcasts) 171, Andrew (The Night Trawlers) 171, Brian (Spectrum) 171.

HIGH FINISH: Kevin (Spectrum) 117, James (Spectrum) 116, Mark (Outcasts) 114.

MOST 180s: Bernie (Bandits) 3, Mitch (The Night Trawlers) 2, Ash (Bandits) 2, Jay (Spectrum (2), James (Spectrum) 2.

FINALS WEEK 1: Preliminary Final (1 v 2) Bandits v Spectrum. Elimination Final (3 v 4) Black Bulls v Outcasts.

• DIVISION 3

RESULTS: Redbacks (2) def Clayton Bowls Club 16-5, Madarras def The Goodies 13-8, Stingers def Vales (3) 17-4.

LADDER: Redbacks (2) 52, Madarras 44, The Goodies 28, Vales (3) 20, Clayton Bowls Club 20, Stingers 16.

HIGH SCORE: J. Russell (Madarras) 177, R Leister (The Goodies) 177, Steve Evans (Stingers) 174, B Wright (Madarras) 174).

HIGH FINISH: Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 142, Michael Stanton (The Goodies) 120.

MOST WINS: Steve Clarke (Madarras) 35, M. Bignall (Madarras) 29.

MOST TONS: Steve Clarke (Madarras) 60, Damien Hammond (Redbacks 2) 46.

MOST 180s: Terry Faragher (Madarras) 2.

FINALS WEEK 1: Preliminary Final (1 v 2) Redbacks 2 v Madarras. Elimination Final (3 v 4) The Goodies v Vales 3.