Good defensive effort sees draw for City in goalless game

By Justin Schwarze

A slow and defensive minded game at Frank Holohan Soccer Complex saw no goals and no winner as Dandenong City and Green Gully shared the points in round 18 of the NPL.

In the first half, City couldn’t get a shot on target despite having three attempts at goal and seven corners.

Gully registered four shots, with three on target, but couldn’t find the back of the net either and the score remained at 0-0 as the teams entered the dressing rooms.

Dandenong were much better in the second half but couldn’t capitalise.

The hosts fired nine shots with six on target but failed to trouble the scorers and find a breakthrough.

The visitors reeled and defended well to not concede, with the sides both salvaging a point from the scoreless affair.

The result meant City remained ahead of Green Gully in the table, one point better to sit at seventh.

After 18 games, Dandenong have posted a clean triple of six wins, six draws and six losses in the 2025 campaign.

In round 19, City are back home again to face Altona Magic in a good opportunity for points.