Stacky earns praise on State

By David Nagel

Mutual admiration was flowing for owner, trainer and jockey at Sandown Hillside on Saturday after promising four-year-old gelding Aztec State made a successful return to racing after almost a year away from the track.

The son of Pierro/Arizona Belle last raced when successful at Flemington on 22 June last year, with the patience of owner (Yu Long Investments), Pakenham trainers (Ben, Will and JD Hayes) and jockey (Daniel Stackhouse) all coming together on the weekend to score a soft victory in a Benchmark 78 Handicap ran over 1600-metres.

Trainer Will Hayes was full of praise for both owner and jockey after Aztec State came from last on the turn to make it back-to-back wins; albeit almost 12 months apart.

“Today was a terrific effort, it was 357 days between runs; we’d just like to thank Yu Long for being so patient,” Hayes began.

“He’s a horse that has tremendous x-factor and we’ve just had to be patient building him up and producing him when he’s right.

“He’s had his management issues that we’ve had to stay on top of, but the ride that he got from Stacky today, cutting the corner and saving all the ground, was awesome; he showed a great turn of foot at the top of the straight and really surged to the line.

“Not many horses can win, 357 days between runs, so he certainly has a lot of upside.”

Hayes said Aztec State had been put away to the paddock, spelled for 37 weeks, after winning a jump-out at Kilmore in August last year.

“He was just giving us signs after that jump-out that we just needed to back off him, so we did the right thing, we put him away in the paddock, we built him back up, we brought him back in and he spent a month on our water walker,” Hayes explained.

“He’s done a great job coming through; he’s ready to go now at the races and that was a great win.

“Thanks to Yu Long for being so patient and it was a great reflection of the team we have around us; putting in all the hard work.”

Stackhouse was delighted with the performance which gave the all-conquering Hayes camp a winning treble in the opening six races on the day.

Stackhouse rode Hello Romeo to victory in race one before in-form jockey Ben Allen piloted Stylish to the winning post in race four.

“That’s the benefit of riding for the Hayes camp, they’re absolutely flying at the moment,” Stackhouse said.

“A big credit to them, three hundred and something (357) days this horse hasn’t raced for and he goes out and wins like that; very impressive.

“We drew an awkward barrier but got the right run, we were just quiet and then finished off strong.

“I probably pushed the button too early because he really quickened up with that speed and just got the gaps at the right time.

“It was a pretty soft win in the end.

“He’s obviously a good horse and just going through his grades and been placed very well, but I just like the way he switches off and then you ask him to go; he just picks up and knows his job and gave me a great feel.

“He’s in for a great campaign.”