Narre claims upset

By Dylan Beaumont

Hallam is carrying the baton to the promised land in division four of the Southern Football Netball League after trouncing Doveton Eagles as it weaves its way through the middle stages of the season.

The Hawks wound up winners 29.12(186) to 5.6(36), highlighted by an 11-goal second term to unpack the Eagles.

Jack Sharlassian kicked an astounding 13 goals and Zach Dalton was at his flashy best.

Adam Machnikowski kicked two goals and played his heart out for the losing side.

Narre South has taken advantage of its momentum, adding another upset to its mid-season surge in a 12.11(83) to 9.12(66) defeat of Clayton.

The Saints trailed by 28 points at quarter time and 25 points at half time, before a six-goal-to-one third quarter arose them from the dead to snare an implausible victory.

Nicholas Green bagged another four goals while Blake Rogers kicked three and Stephen Richards-Gill punished Clayton around the ground.

Clayton’s Tom Delaney and Joshua Winfield’s efforts were valiant in defeat.

The Saints sit three games outside finals but are stringing together some nice form in recent weeks.

Lyndale has returned to the winners list, overcoming Moorabbin 15.15(105) to 10.9(69).

Forward Mark Stevens kicked six goals for the winners to back up his 10 from last week, reinforcing himself as one of the best forwards in the competition.

Stevens has now kicked 53 goals in 10 games this season.

Chanel Lalatoa was brilliant for Lyndale and for Moorabbin, the pair of Marron’s (Thomas and Benjamin) were best afield.

Dandenong West brought South Yarra back to earth in a 19.11(125) to 8.10(58) thumping.

Six goals to Brock Jenkins helped seal the win, as did a six-goal second term to generate a 30-point buffer at the main change.

Lachlan King and Mark Finch (three goals) did everything they could for South Yarra but were ultimately outclassed by Coren Giliam and Riley Lawrence.

Next week, heavyweight Hallam will face Lyndale in a top-four encounter.

When these sides last met, Hallam comfortably took the four points with a 54-point margin.

Narre South will endeavour to continue its winning ways against South Yarra.

One game separates these sides on the ladder, proving to be a season-defining clash with two months left in the home-and-away season.

On paper, Dandenong West should ease its way to a win over Doveton Eagles.

The Eagles remain the only winless side, with a percentage of 32.42.

Clayton will be quick to remove its second half against Narre South from its memory when it plays host to Moorabbin.

The last match these two played resulted in a tight 12-point win to Clayton on the road.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

R10 Results: Hallam 29.12(186) def Doveton Eagles 5.6(36), Narre South 12.11(83) def Clayton 9.12(66), South Yarra 8.10(58) def by Dandenong West 19.11(125), Lyndale 15.15(105) def Moorabbin 10.9(69).

Ladder: Hallam 40, Dandenong West 28, Clayton 28, Lyndale 24, South Yarra 16, Moorabbin 12, Narre South 12, Doveton 0.

R11 Fixture: Hallam (1) v Lyndale (4), Narre South (7) v South Yarra (5), Dandenong West (2) v Doveton (8), Clayton (3) v Moorabbin (6).