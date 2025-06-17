Positives despite losses for Stingrays

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays lost its first game since round six on Saturday night going down 7.14(56) to 12.13(83) against Oakleigh at Frankston’s Kinetic Stadium.

The match wasn’t without its standout for the hosts though, with Vic Country midfielder Callum Smith continuing to supercharge his draft stocks, while Gus Kennedy played arguably his best game at the level.

Smith was too strong around the contest and proved tough to tackle, allowing him to dish off quickly and pull away from contests, while his intercepting and defensive work was also sound, finishing with 29 disposals and seven tackles.

Kennedy, meanwhile, relished the opportunity to play in the Stingrays midfield, with the bottom-ager’s polish at ground level, attack on the footy and clearance-winning all characterising a breakout 18-disposal, 11-tackle performance.

Vic Country winger Toby Sinnema used his incisive left foot well going forward and was prominent throughout for the ‘Rays.

The Stingrays were competitive in the first quarter but managed just the one goal from seven shots, which forced them to play catch up thereafter.

A strong second quarter allowed them to find the lead, with Lochie Commons having a hand in three of their four goals that quarter, but Oakleigh then pulled away in the second half, thanks in part to their marking inside 50.

Meanwhile, Dandenong’s girls were upstaged by Oakleigh’s powerhouse side to kick off the Frankston double header.

The ‘Rays led by 10 points with less than 10 minutes remaining, but conceded the last three goals to go down 6.5(41) to 7.7(49).

The gallant performance was underpinned by high pressure throughout, with every Stingray laying a tackle as the hosts laid 111 tackles to Oakleigh’s 89.

The Stingrays game-high lead of 11 points came early in the third quarter, but the margin was largely within a kick throughout the contest.

Kiara Triep scored multiple goals for the second consecutive week, while Alice Cunnington’s pressure and liveliness was also critical forward of the footy despite a rare goalless performance, alongside Nalu Brothwell.

Matilda Argus continued her strong form, and was well complemented by Indi Sherritt, while Gabriella Merhmann built on a promising performance in the backline last week.

The Stingrays next Sunday face Murray Bushrangers in a double header at Deakin Reserve, Shepparton.