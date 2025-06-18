Berwick gallant in defeat

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Eastern Football Netball League Premier side Berwick has responded from a poor loss last week in solid fashion; competing well in a 13.8(86) to 8.13(61) loss to Blackburn.

Given the age of the Wickers’ side compared to the experience of premiership contender Blackburn, victory was always going to be tough but a response was needed after a gutting loss to South Croydon.

Leading by nine points at quarter time was a sign of Berwick’s intensity, before Blackburn wrenched the game away in a six-goal second term.

Berwick did, however, continue fighting hard, kicking four goals in the last quarter to trim the final margin to 25 points.

Youngster Benzhamen Todd and Jai Neal led the way for Berwick, which has a golden opportunity to bank its second win on Saturday when it takes on the winless Mitcham.

Meanwhile, Noble Park had its third win of the season, defeating Doncaster 14.8(92) to 11.13(79).

A four-goal second quarter gave the Bulls a 22-point halftime lead which they largely maintained in the second half.

Despite a lean start to the year as the side evolves, Noble Park now sits just one game and percentage outside the top five.

Results R8: East Ringwood 16.12(108) v Balwyn 5.8(38), Mitcham 3.4(22) v Rowville 24.16(160), Doncaster East 11.13(79) v Noble Park 14.8(92), South Croydon 11.11(77) v Vermont 10.9(69), Berwick 8.13(61) v Blackburn 13.8(86).

Ladder: East Ringwood 32, Blackburn 28, Rowville 20, Balwyn 20, Doncaster East 16, Vermont 16, South Croydon 12, Noble Park 12, Berwick 4, Mitcham 0.

Fixture R9: Noble Park (8) v South Croydon (7), Balwyn (4) v Vermont (6), Mitcham (10) v Berwick (9), East Ringwood (1) v Rowville (3), Blackburn (2) v Doncaster East (5).