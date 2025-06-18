Casey Community Round at AAMI Park

The third annual Casey Community Round will be held on Sunday, 29 June, at AAMI Park, as Melbourne Storm looks to take on the Cronulla Sharks at 2pm.

The upcoming, anticipated event is part of a growing partnership between the City of Casey and Melbourne Storm, aimed at boosting rugby league participation by fostering talent in local communities.

The collaboration not only brings elite-class rugby closer to the people of Casey but also provides valuable programs and pathways for local talent, promoting active, healthy lifestyles.

Casey’s mayor and deputy mayor, Stefan Koomen and Melinda Ambros, recently visited AAMI Park to watch the Storm players train, while also having a tour of the facilities.

The Casey Community Round will commence in the morning, with a special citizenship ceremony at AAMI Park for 50 of Casey’s newest citizens.

Casey’s 2025 Community Award winners have also been invited to the game, and will be treated to a tour of the Storm’s training facilities, and will have the opportunity to watch players warm up from the sidelines.

Of course, a Community Round would be remiss if it weren’t for the family-friendly activities just next door at Gosch’s Paddock, as well as the Storm Zone running from 11:30am to 1:30pm.

Live music, face painting, touch football skills and mini golf are also included in the play.

Food trucks will also be available, as well as a membership marquee and merchandise pop-up stalls.

Tickets for the event are available on premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/Show.aspx?sh=STORM1725