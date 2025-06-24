Eagles forced to forfeit as Saints romp home over South Yarra

By Dylan Beaumont

The big news out of Division 4 in the Southern League was Doveton Eagles being forced to forfeit their match against Dandenong West.

Despite speculation of form and external factors, Doveton president Mick Odgers was quick to shut down any doubts about his side.

“The flu went through us a bit, we had a lot of injuries and a few away, we would’ve rocked up with 16 players,” he said.

“If we didn’t forfeit this week, we would’ve been chasing our tails so it was best to do it this week.”

Odgers and his crew are already focused on this weekend’s clash against South Yarra.

“We have the side for this week, a few more players are coming back from injury and the flu tore us…we’ve ignored the outside voices,” he said.

”I’m excited to get the season back up and running.”

In other parts of the state, Hallam’s unobstructed dominance is yet to take a hit, smashing Lyndale out of the park 15.18(108) to 3.7(25).

Jake Richards and Nathan Jerram were fantastic while Nathan Phillips kicked all three of the visiting team’s goals.

Narre South is making a move towards the back half of the season, this time giving South Yarra a taste of enormous defeat 20.19(137) to 5.7(37).

Captain Stephen Richards-Gill nailed five goals and set the tone for the rest of his side who led by 50 points at halftime.

South Yarra’s William Burchill and Hamish McLeod were great in defeat.

Clayton is back on the winning list with a 42 point win over Moorabbin, 15.6 (96) to 7.12 (54).

Daniel Lake had three majors and Tom Delay acquired the best on ground title.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week, Hallam will travel to the beach side against Moorabbin.

The Hawks won by 84 points in their last meeting.

Dandenong West after a week off will face a difficult test against the in form Narre South Saints.

The Saints are rolling at the moment having won their last three matches.

The Doveton Eagles will bounce back with a full group to take on South Yarra at home.

The Eagles are determined to record their first win of the year.

Lyndale and Clayton close out the round in a telling clash for finals-based results.

Clayton is two games ahead in third position while Lyndale are two games clear of fifth position.

R11 Results: Hallam 15.18(108) def Lyndale 3.7(25), Narre South 20.19(139) def South Yarra 5.7(37), Clayton 15.6(96) def Moorabbin 7.12(54), Dandenong def Doveton Eagles (Forfeit).

Ladder: Hallam 44, Dandenong West 32, Clayton 32, Lyndale 24, South Yarra 16, Narre South 16, Moorabbin 12, Doveton 0.

R12 Fixture: Moorabbin (7) v Hallam (1), Dandenong West (2) v Narre South (6), Doveton (8) v South Yarra (5), Lyndale (4) v Clayton (3).