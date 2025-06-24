Magpies register close win over Bears

By Blair Burns

Narre Warren continued its excellence in the Southern netball as it defeated Caulfield Bears in a close encounter last week 34-31.

The move to Southern has been a successful one for the Magpies who have excelled against the higher level of competition to sit second on the ladder with a 9-2 season record.

Despite the Bears being sixth on the ladder with a 4-7 record, they were too strong for Narre Warren last time the sides met in Round 7 winning by 10 goals.

Last weekend, Caulfield got the jump on the Magpies in the first quarter to lead 9-6, but the Michelle Mashado-led side fought back with a 10-4 second term.

From here, they continued to hold the lead and hold their nerve as they managed to win their ninth game of the season, by just three goals.

With stars like Brittany Mashado, Gabrielle Dwyer and Grace Loelu giving firepower all across the court, Narre Warren is a complete side with no areas of weakness.

The two games the side has dropped this season have been due to many of those players being out, mainly due to Casey Demons VNL commitments.

Narre Warren will be looking forward to this Saturday when it hosts Port Melbourne at Kalora Park, with the game kicking off at 4.30pm, before the senior football.

Last time the teams met back in Round 3, it was the Magpies who prevailed by 12 goals after trailing by five at half time.

The Colts are fifth on the ladder with a solid 5-6 record and are coming off a win, while Narre Warren is on a three-game winning streak.