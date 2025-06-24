Titans retaliate in comprehensive fashion against Black Rock

By Dylan Beaumont

Berwick Springs has made a move on the surrounding teams competing for finals in Southern Division 3 with a 51-point drubbing of Black Rock, 17.12(114) to 9.9(63).

The Titans blew the gates open with a nine-goal first half, sparked by Ty Ellison’s four goals.

Josh MacKenzie and Kayden Buselli were monumental for the winning side and in retaliation, Aaron Cloke was phenomenal with six majors.

Lyndhurst’s expectations were high during the second quarter when they held a 19-point lead before a Heatherton avalanche unfolded to steal victory 13.10(88) to 9.9(63).

Shaun Cusack and Billy Jackson’s fruitful forward efforts with four goals each translated to a ladder-changing victory, with Ben Clark-Henry’s talents on full display.

Jack Hazendonk’s stellar season did not waver at all while Josh Dormer ignited his side.

Heatherton now sits a game inside the top four while Lyndhurst continue to persevere with their fight to avoid relegation.

Carrum Patterson Lakes is firming as a premiership contender as they continue to rock and roll, smashing Ashwood 15.21(111) to 2.8(20).

Leading by 21 points at half time, the Lakers kicked 10.14 to 0.4 in the second half to flush away all hopes of an upset.

Matthew Baxter led the way with three goals and Connor Vincent deserves his plaudits for the performance he generated.

Carrum Patterson Lakes are 0.37 percent behind St Kilda City and will face the other two sides in the top three through the final home and away rounds.

St Kilda City’s march to minor premiers took another step forward in a gritty 16.16(112) to 13.8(86) win over Hampton.

The Hammers challenged the home side all game until they were outscored 4.4 to 2.2 in the final term.

St Kilda City’s vice captain Kenan Inal is having quite the season, adding another five goals to his collection and teammate Alex Stevanoski followed suit with his own five.

Skye’s demolition run is in full effect as they towelled up South Mornington 15.11(101) to 6.7(43).

The Bombers took a half to kick into gear before powering on in the third quarter to kick 5.4 against 1.1.

Stephen Hawkins manufactured four goals for the winning side and the McConville brothers were especially prominent.

South Mornington is now 4-7 and eighth on the ladder.

LOOKING AHEAD

The local showdown highlights round 12 with Berwick Springs hosting Lyndhurst.

The Titans showed up the Lightning on the road in round three by 52 points but Lyndhurst has since become increasingly competitive.

Both sides are fighting their own respective battle, with the Titans holding a significant ladder advantage.

Carrum Patterson Lakes will see a feisty Skye side who is up for any challenge at the moment.

The Lakers climbed back on the winners list in convincing fashion with endeavours to keep the ball rolling while Skye are an unstoppable force right now. The Bombers are 4-1 in their previous five games, stampeding through some of the top sides in the competition including Berwick Springs and Heatherton.

Ashwood’s chance to escape the bottom of the ladder is alive this weekend against South Mornington, who is in a major slump.

Ashwood is 12.66 percent behind Lyndhurst on the ladder, trying to avoid relegation to division four.

The alphabetical matchup of Heatherton and Hampton will play out at Peterson Street Reserve.

In round three, Hampton made light work of their opponents by 56 points when they last played.

A win for them this week would place them at 6-6.

Black Rock will need to forget last week’s happenings and play at their best to match St Kilda City.

The Saints are on top of the ladder with a record of 8-3 but have occasionally lost concentration this season.

R11 Results:

Black Rock 9.9(63) def by Berwick Springs 17.12(114), Lyndhurst 9.9(63) def by Heatherton 13.10(88), Carrum Patterson Lakes 15.21(111) def Ashwood 2.8(20), St Kilda City 16.16(112) def Hampton 13.8(86), Skye 15.11(101) def South Mornington 6.7(43).

Ladder: St Kilda City 32, Carrum Patterson Lakes 28, Berwick Springs 28, Heatherton 28, Skye 24, Hampton 20, Black Rock 20, South Mornington 16, Lyndhurst 12, Ashwood 12.

R12 Fixture: Berwick Springs (3) v Lyndhurst (9), Black Rock (7) v St Kilda City (1), South Mornington (8) v Ashwood (10), Hampton (6) v Heatherton (4), Carrum Patterson Lakes (2) v Skye (5).