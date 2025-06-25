Stingrays go two from two in Shepparton

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong emerged from its trip to Shepparton with two wins as an under-strength girls team got over the line against Murray by eight points before the boys took apart the Bushrangers by 58.

Missing eight first-choice players due to Vic Country commitments, the Stingrays battled hard in the first game of the double header, with six lead changes in the 6.11(47) to 6.3(39) victory.

Charlotte Gilmore led all comers with 26 disposals and a goal, while Nikhita Harris laid an enormous 19 tackles alongside 18 possessions.

Indi Sherritt continued her solid season and Bridget Koczek kicked 2.2, while Molly Reimers and Jasmine Stephenson were also named in the best.

For the boys, a five-goal first quarter set up a commanding 14.8(92) to 5.4(34) victory.

Medium forward Lochie Commons had his best game at the level, kicking three goals, while utility Oscar Lonie and running-machine Jasper Russell were also prominent throughout the contest and bottom-ager Gus Kennedy continued his bullocking form in the midfield with 17 disposals and nine tackles.

Vic Country winger Toby Sinnema, tall forward Tairon Ah-Mu and half forward Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves all tuned up well for the second game of the Under-18 National Championships next weekend, while fellow squad members Max Lee, Darcy Szerszyn and Marcus Prasad were also in action.

HAILEYBURY REINFORCEMENTS

Haileybury College’s bye in the APS boys firsts football competition strengthened Dandenong’s midfield considerably, with Louis Hodder and Jack Lawrence both adding tenacity and vigour.

Hodder was the leading ball-winner on the ground with 22 possessions to go with six tackles, while Jack Lawrence won 16 disposals alongside a game-high nine tackles.

It follows a promising schoolboy season for the pair so far.

Ah-Mu was another key addition, kicking 2.2 and taking six marks as the focal point of the forward line, while also demonstrating his capabilities as a second ruck, finishing with a game-high 29 hitouts.

School holidays will open up their availability for the next three weeks, though Ah-Mu will also have Vic Country commitments during that time.

INJURED PAIR RETURN

Hit-up forward Archie Le Clerc and hard-as-nails midfielder Sam Lewis both returned from respective injuries on Sunday.

Le Clerc has had a torrid run in the first half of the season with concussions, suffering a head knock in pre-season which ruled him out of the first three weeks.

In his return game against Gold Coast Academy in round four, he suffered another concussion, and was then given time to build into form playing under-19 footy for local club Edithvale-Aspendale.

He kicked 12 goals across three games at the lower level, priming him to return sharply, but his day was again truncated after he got a heavy knock to his head in the third quarter.

While he passed a concussion test, the teenager was cautiously ruled out given his year so far, finishing with 11 disposals and a goal in what had been a solid return game.

Meanwhile, Lewis returned from a bone break in his hand with 12 disposals and three tackles.

LILLY BRITTAIN DEBUTS

She’s been dominating local footy for years and was named in the Vic Country Under-16 All Australian squad earlier this year, and on Sunday, Lilly Brittain got her first crack at Coates League footy.

With Dandenong missing several first-choice players, there was great opportunity for debutantes to be blooded with Brittain played on a wing, finishing with 11 disposals and six tackles.

Alongside Narre North Foxes teammate Ella Bologa, Brittain is part of Melbourne’s Next Generation Academy.

Flick to Football 7 for a story on the pair’s rise.